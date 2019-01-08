King Bill / Austin Maynard Architects

+ 65

Architects Austin Maynard Architects

Location Melbourne, Australia

Project Team Andrew Maynard, Mark Austin, Kathryne Houchin, Ray Dinh

Area 407.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Derek Swalwell

Manufacturers Loading...

Builder CBD Contracting

Engineering Hive

Net Engineer Tensys

Landscape Architects Bush Projects

Total Site Area 490 m2

Existing terrace house - ground floor 74 m2

Existing terrace house - first floor 104 m2

Second bedroom addition 16 m2

Pavilion + link 81 m2

Stable - ground floor 66 m2

Stable - first floor 66 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. King Bill is a love letter to Fitzroy. King Bill is a collage of Fitzroy’s built history, its textures, its forms, its order and its chaos.

A family of four asked Austin Maynard Architects to design them their “forever house”. They asked for a renovation to their two story terrace home, incorporating the empty garden site to the east and re-using the old stable building at the rear. Long time Fitzroy locals, the clients chose not to capitalise on their block by exploiting the vacant site. They wanted more living space but they had no intention of maximising the economic yields by creating a huge home. Instead they sought to give something back to the suburb they love through a rich and generous garden.

Located in the vibrant back streets of Fitzroy, King Bill is the renovation and extension of a double story terrace house and neighbouring garden. The house (one of 5 terraces built circa 1850) and its eastern garden were initially separate lots that were recently consolidated onto a single title. Recognising the importance and heritage significance of the area, as well as the rich eclectic nature of the location, the terrace facade remains untouched. A glazed corridor now runs along the eastern outer wall of the original terrace, linking the old house with the stable (garage and parents retreat) and the new glass pavilion, which houses kitchen, living and dining.

At King Bill we set out to completely re-think the terrace house and the principles that created them. Typically you walk through the front door of a terrace, past two bedrooms to the kitchen/living and small rear yard, which is usually overshadowed by the house itself. We set aside these principles and looked at the house as empty spaces that needed new purpose. Holes have been punched through the boundary wall on the east and the entrance has been moved to the side to become a light filled corridor linking the old house with the stable and pavilion. With the entry moved, the original terrace entry porch is now a garden and the entry corridor is now a bathroom.

Surrounded by established garden, the glass pavilion sits in stark contrast to the dark masonry walls of the robust two story terraces either side. As with many Austin Maynard Architects projects the spaces created vary greatly in nature, thereby enabling the users to occupy spaces that best suit their mood, at any specific time. The introvert who wants to hide away and read a book in a dark space, verses someone who wants to slide away the walls and be in amongst the garden.

Retaining the existing trees was fundamental to creating a variety of spaces. The house and the structure was meticulously designed to ensure that the existing trees remained intact throughout construction.