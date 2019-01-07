World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. World's Largest Ice Sculpture Festival Opens in China with Chillingly-Cool Architecture

World's Largest Ice Sculpture Festival Opens in China with Chillingly-Cool Architecture

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
World's Largest Ice Sculpture Festival Opens in China with Chillingly-Cool Architecture
Save this picture!
World's Largest Ice Sculpture Festival Opens in China with Chillingly-Cool Architecture, © Shutterstock.com
© Shutterstock.com

The world’s largest ice festival has opened to the public in China. The Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Heilongjiang, North-Eastern China draws 18 million visitors, marveling at the festival’s spectacular castles and sculptures. In total, the 2019 edition saw 120,000 cubic meters of ice and 111,000 cubic meters of snow crafted by thousands of artists in temperatures as low as -35C (-31F) using swing saws, chisels, and ice picks.

Having begun as an annual tradition in 1985, the festival has gained accolades such as the Guinness Record for the world’s largest snow sculpture (250 meters long and 8.5 meters high). The 2019 festival sees more than 100 landmarks, and ice sculptures by artists from 12 countries.

The Harbin Festival will be open for one month, closing on February 5th. Below, we have rounded up our favorite images of the festival so far, demonstrating that red hot architecture can be cold as ice.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "World's Largest Ice Sculpture Festival Opens in China with Chillingly-Cool Architecture" 07 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909000/worlds-largest-ice-sculpture-festival-opens-in-china-with-chillingly-cool-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream