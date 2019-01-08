World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Thailand
  5. Slip Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Est64 / Slip Architects

Est64 / Slip Architects

  • 01:00 - 8 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Est64 / Slip Architects
Save this picture!
Est64 / Slip Architects, © Sofography
© Sofography

© Sofography © Sofography © Sofography © Sofography + 47

  • Architects

    Slip Architects

  • Location

    Punnawithi, Khwaeng Bang Chak, Khet Phra Khanong, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10260, Thailand

  • Lead Architect

    Sasicholwaree Sawatdisawanee

  • Area

    960.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Sofography

  • Business Consultant

    Benyada Sinchaloenman

  • Lighting Designer

    Prapavee Kunuchit

  • Structural Engineer

    Boonchu Sedchaicharn

  • Electric Engineer

    Tanakorn Eaksongkiat

  • Sanitary Engineer

    Sutida Sirimungkla

  • Contractor

    All That Group

  • Owner

    Narumol Jitmaitreejaroen, Apichai Sedchaicharn, Boonchu Sedchaicharn
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sofography
© Sofography

Text description provided by the architects. The Est 64 is a 1000 sqm office building project, converted from a 40-year-old warehouse on Sukhumvit 64, Punnawithi Railway Station. The former warehouse building was built as a two story reinforced concrete structure, with one mezzanine level and one flat roof. It rests along a long and narrow plot of land of 10m in width and 40m in length.

Save this picture!
© Sofography
© Sofography

The front of the building is west facing with a 10x10 sqm open yard. The building is parallel to a local road and opposite an international school’s parking lot. The back of the building is in close proximity to the roll house that opens to Sukhumvit road, which makes Est 64 a very accessible and convenient location. During the construction stage, a single-story building on the left became the temporary site office for the contracting company. Right to the building are warehouses with metal louvre façade, which later on became an inspiration for this Est 64 project.

Save this picture!
© Sofography
© Sofography
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Sofography
© Sofography

PROGRAM & REQUIREMENT
The Est 64 project has a total of 1,000 sqm of gross floor area with 9 parking lots, in which 6 of the parking lots could be converted to storage space.
- As part of the design brief, the client requested for a building façade with strong architectural character, with flexi space that will suit different use such as office space, design studio, art galleries, warehouse and storage, etc.

Save this picture!
© Sofography
© Sofography

- During each period of time, the new building should be flexible to accommodate single or multiple tenancy.
- We aimed to maximize the rentable floor space with minimal circulation.
- As part of this design process, we extended the flat roof, to gain extra usable space.
By working around the unique features of the existing building, we developed a design that meets the client’s brief that does not require a complete demolition.

Save this picture!
© Sofography
© Sofography

PLAN & LAYOUT
The Est 64 project is a 3- storey height building with a mezzanine floor inserted onto the first level. The roof design adopts the Sandwich Roof Structure system. By embracing the open yard, the main entrance is set back by 10 meters. On each level, one can find provisions of bathroom, pantry, and balcony terrace as break out spaces.

Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01

The first level enjoys a generous floor to ceiling height of 5 metres, which gave an advantage to be accessible by big trucks, for potential art studio, galleries, and warehouse or storage purposes. The mezzanine floor is a compact 2.5 meters height working space for potential administrative and accounting department. A big terrace floods the vast open plan on the second floor with natural sun light, rendering it as a multipurpose space for general use. The extended roof on the third floor has an exposed roof structure with high ceiling level and small balcony. This space is suitable for potential art galleries, offices or managerial work areas.

Save this picture!
© Sofography
© Sofography

As a measure to minimize circulation area and to control user’s route direction, a single flight of staircase links the building from the first to third floor. It is designed as a semi outdoor public area, which requires minimal maintenance and no air conditioning requirement. On one side of the building elevation, perforated bricks are used along this staircase for ventilation and to gain natural light.

Save this picture!
© Sofography
© Sofography

DESIGN CONCEPTS
We were inspired to create an ‘Old But New’ building that is respectful to the context of the surrounding neighborhood, yet strong in architectural character. By introducing terrace of green recreational space behind the façade of the second and third level of Est 64, we hope to give breakout spaces to prospective users in the idea of creating ‘Work Life Balance’.
The rooftop extension of the third floor with high ceiling space is built from the I-beam column, rafter and purlin. These building elements are designed in a modular grid system as individual Roof Structure Units.

Save this picture!
© Sofography
© Sofography

MATERIALS
As one approach the building, one will be greeted with the folded perforated aluminum sheet that accentuates the building façade. To provide privacy and a nice working environment for users, a 1:1 mock up model was erected to test on various perforation sizes of the aluminum sheet.
The 100mm lightweight sandwich roof system is designed using diagonal rafters and column system; this method has effectively reduced the number of purlin and structural elements required.

Save this picture!
© Sofography
© Sofography

The single flight staircase that connects the building is spatially long and narrow; its spatial division with the office space is treated as a full height feature wall, cladded with artificial timber strips.
We treated the main entrance sliding door as a statement art piece, with roasted timber as architectural finish. The wood grain and black charcoal of the timber door were revealed after undergoing a high temperature heat treating process.  

Save this picture!
© Sofography
© Sofography

ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY
Tropical architecture is an important design element for the Est 64 project. The building’s orientation, façade openings, surrounding context were all design considerations during the renovation process. To create an effective energy saving building, the program planning and layout in relation to the sun orientation were important. Staircases and restrooms are strategically placed on the South to create a buffer from the heat. Architectural elements on the façade and terrace acts as a screen filter for the terrace and mini garden, whilst protecting the space from the western sun. The opening at the front and back facade gives a good cross ventilation across the building space.

Save this picture!
© Sofography
© Sofography

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Slip Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Thailand
Cite: "Est64 / Slip Architects" 08 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908997/est64-slip-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream