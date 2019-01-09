World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. Taiwan
  5. KWA Architects
  6. 2018
  7. 106 Clubhouse / KWA Architects

106 Clubhouse / KWA Architects

  • 17:00 - 9 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
106 Clubhouse / KWA Architects
Save this picture!
106 Clubhouse / KWA Architects, © Yuchen Chao
© Yuchen Chao

© Yuchen Chao © Yuchen Chao © Yuchen Chao © Yuchen Chao + 20

Save this picture!
© Yuchen Chao
© Yuchen Chao

Text description provided by the architects. 106 Clubhouse locates next to 106 b County Highway in Shenken Dist. of New Taipei City. 106 b County Highway parallels to Shenkeng Old Street while separated by Jingmei River; it also serves as the main road from Taipei to Yilan.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of KWA Architects
Courtesy of KWA Architects
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Yuchen Chao
© Yuchen Chao

The area is as the back garden of Taipei, while it takes only 20 minutes to drive after the expressway from Xinyi District- where the Taipei City government, Taipei 101 and various shopping malls located. While driving on this expressway, the view changes immensely from concrete jungle to the natural hillsides and greenery.

Save this picture!
© Yuchen Chao
© Yuchen Chao

The area is a recreational destination on weekends and holidays, with a well-known route for cyclists called Arouyang. Arouyang is an industry road on the east side to the site. The road is popular among cyclists for its steepness, challenging cyclists' physical strength and endurance.

Save this picture!
© Yuchen Chao
© Yuchen Chao

On 106 b County Highway, there are very few stops for drivers and cyclists except gas stations and small stands. With the prominent location and scenic view of 106 Clubhouse, it can serve many cyclists as a new destination for a break.
106 Clubhouse is constructed with shipping containers. The position of the volume is set back from the road, while the sides of the shipping containers are noticeable- as if it is waving from far to travelers on the road.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

There are several design actions taken to create the overall architecture from the given shipping containers. 'Displace' shipping containers to create spaces to display bicycles and other products. 'Cut', 'Serialize', 'Link' shipping containers to enhance the possibilities of spatial arrangements while creating some unique corners. 'Pile' a whole shipping container on top as the position for signage, and also providing a change on altitude. Walking up the light-weighted spiral staircase, visitors can enjoy the mountain view on the roof deck; while looking downwards, they can see the movements of other cyclists.

Save this picture!
© Yuchen Chao
© Yuchen Chao

The exterior pavement consists of different materials, indicating the possibility of different uses and behaviors. Visitors can easily circulate from front to back through the passage between the shipping containers.

Save this picture!
© Yuchen Chao
© Yuchen Chao

Large windows and mirror surfaces are strategically applied to many sides of shipping containers to open up the originally confined spaces of shipping containers and connect inner to outer spaces.
The views, from both inside or outside, are split into frames, with layers of reflections and surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Yuchen Chao
© Yuchen Chao

Developed from the business logo, the shape of the bicycle stands is one single line bending in 3D. Looking from its side, two L-shaped supports form a triangle. When cyclists meet at 106 Clubhouse every weekend, these white and well-defined stands hold all kinds of characteristic bicycles.

106 Clubhouse is a place that promotes the recreational sport, creating a cozy environment to host cyclists and visitors. The attention to detail is clearly visible in every feature in the architecture and landscape design.

Save this picture!
© Yuchen Chao
© Yuchen Chao

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
KWA Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Taiwan
Cite: "106 Clubhouse / KWA Architects" 09 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908996/106-clubhouse-kwa-architects-kwa-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream