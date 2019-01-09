106 Clubhouse / KWA Architects

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. 106 Clubhouse locates next to 106 b County Highway in Shenken Dist. of New Taipei City. 106 b County Highway parallels to Shenkeng Old Street while separated by Jingmei River; it also serves as the main road from Taipei to Yilan.

The area is as the back garden of Taipei, while it takes only 20 minutes to drive after the expressway from Xinyi District- where the Taipei City government, Taipei 101 and various shopping malls located. While driving on this expressway, the view changes immensely from concrete jungle to the natural hillsides and greenery.

The area is a recreational destination on weekends and holidays, with a well-known route for cyclists called Arouyang. Arouyang is an industry road on the east side to the site. The road is popular among cyclists for its steepness, challenging cyclists' physical strength and endurance.

On 106 b County Highway, there are very few stops for drivers and cyclists except gas stations and small stands. With the prominent location and scenic view of 106 Clubhouse, it can serve many cyclists as a new destination for a break.

106 Clubhouse is constructed with shipping containers. The position of the volume is set back from the road, while the sides of the shipping containers are noticeable- as if it is waving from far to travelers on the road.

There are several design actions taken to create the overall architecture from the given shipping containers. 'Displace' shipping containers to create spaces to display bicycles and other products. 'Cut', 'Serialize', 'Link' shipping containers to enhance the possibilities of spatial arrangements while creating some unique corners. 'Pile' a whole shipping container on top as the position for signage, and also providing a change on altitude. Walking up the light-weighted spiral staircase, visitors can enjoy the mountain view on the roof deck; while looking downwards, they can see the movements of other cyclists.

The exterior pavement consists of different materials, indicating the possibility of different uses and behaviors. Visitors can easily circulate from front to back through the passage between the shipping containers.

Large windows and mirror surfaces are strategically applied to many sides of shipping containers to open up the originally confined spaces of shipping containers and connect inner to outer spaces.

The views, from both inside or outside, are split into frames, with layers of reflections and surroundings.

Developed from the business logo, the shape of the bicycle stands is one single line bending in 3D. Looking from its side, two L-shaped supports form a triangle. When cyclists meet at 106 Clubhouse every weekend, these white and well-defined stands hold all kinds of characteristic bicycles.

106 Clubhouse is a place that promotes the recreational sport, creating a cozy environment to host cyclists and visitors. The attention to detail is clearly visible in every feature in the architecture and landscape design.