Faith & Form's 2018 Program Recognizes the Best in Religious Architecture and Art

Save this picture! Shoraku-ji, Toru Kashihara Architects, Photo Takumi Ota

Religious architecture has long been one of the most exciting typologies, one has long paved the way for various design and structural innovations. Faith & Form magazine and Interfaith Forum on Religion, Art and Architecture (IFRAA) annually recognize the continued creativity defining the field.

This year's winners include 35 projects that span a variety of religious denominations, sizes, and location. Additionally, the award has recognized two trends defining contemporary religious architecture: "the preference for natural materials in worship environments, and inventive design solutions to address tight budgets."

+ 35

1 Bahá’í Temple of South America, Hariri Pontarini Architects, Photo Sebastian Wilson Leon

Save this picture! Bahá’í Temple of South America, Hariri Pontarini Architects, Photo Sebastian Wilson Leon

2 Rural Chapel, Midland Architecture, Photo Liz Dutton

Save this picture! Rural Chapel, Midland Architecture, Photo Liz Dutton

3 The SAJ Urban Chapel of St Ignatius Cherrez y Cantera, Photo José M. Cutillas

Save this picture! The SAJ Urban Chapel of St Ignatius Cherrez y Cantera, Photo José M. Cutillas

4 All Saints Episcopal Church Restoration, Bauer Latoza Studio, Ltd. Photo Leslie Schwartz

Save this picture! All Saints Episcopal Church Restoration, Bauer Latoza Studio, Ltd. Photo Leslie Schwartz

5 New Clairvaux Abbey Windows, Elizabeth Devereaux Architectural Glass Photo Ronald M. Schwager

Save this picture! New Clairvaux Abbey Windows, Elizabeth Devereaux Architectural Glass Photo Ronald M. Schwager

6 Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial, Brit and Emre Erenler

Save this picture! Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial, Brit and Emre Erenler

7 Fishers of Men & Manannán Mac Lir Installation, Travis Price Architects with The Catholic University of America, Photo Travis Price

Save this picture! Fishers of Men & Manannán Mac Lir Installation, Travis Price Architects with The Catholic University of America, Photo Travis Price

8 B’nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim Synagogue, Finegold Alexander Architects, Photo Michael David Rose

Save this picture! B’nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim Synagogue, Finegold Alexander Architects, Photo Michael David Rose

9 Phap Vu Buddhist Temple, Process Architecture, Photo Ryan Begley Photography

Save this picture! Phap Vu Buddhist Temple, Process Architecture, Photo Ryan Begley Photography

10 St. John Paul II Newman Center, BVH Architecture, Photo Paul Crosby Photography

Save this picture! St. John Paul II Newman Center, BVH Architecture, Photo Paul Crosby Photography

11 Saint Mary’s Student Chapel, Mark Cavagnero Associates Architects, Photo Henrik Kam

Save this picture! Saint Mary’s Student Chapel, Mark Cavagnero Associates Architects, Photo Henrik Kam

12 Shoraku-ji, Toru Kashihara Architects, Photo Takumi Ota

13 Snyder Sanctuary, Newman Architects, Photo Robert Benson Photography

Save this picture! Snyder Sanctuary, Newman Architects, Photo Robert Benson Photography

14 Temple Israel, Finegold Alexander Architects, Photo Tom Kessler

Save this picture! Temple Israel, Finegold Alexander Architects, Photo Tom Kessler

15 The Pavilion at Grace Episcopal Church, Centerbrook Architects and Planners, Photo Jeff Goldberg/Esto

Save this picture! 15 The Pavilion at Grace Episcopal Church, Centerbrook Architects and Planners, Photo Jeff Goldberg/Esto

16 Christ Cathedral Arboretum and Tower of Hope, LPA, Inc. Photo Costea Photography

Save this picture! Christ Cathedral Arboretum and Tower of Hope, LPA, Inc. Photo Costea Photography

17 Hasshoden Columbarium, Yukio Asari/Love Architecture Inc., Photo Masao Nishikawa

Save this picture! Hasshoden Columbarium, Yukio Asari/Love Architecture Inc., Photo Masao Nishikawa

18 Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Law Architects, Photo Drew Echberg

Save this picture! Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Law Architects, Photo Drew Echberg

19 Holy Cross Abbey Church Renovation, Design Concepts, Photo Tim Machado, AIA

Save this picture! Holy Cross Abbey Church Renovation, Design Concepts, Photo Tim Machado, AIA

20 The Tent of Meeting, Cherrez y Cantera, Photo José M. Cutillas

Save this picture! The Tent of Meeting, Cherrez y Cantera, Photo José M. Cutillas

21 Prayer Space, DeBartolo Architects, Photo ROEHNER + RYAN

Save this picture! Prayer Space, DeBartolo Architects, Photo ROEHNER + RYAN

22 San Dieguito United Methodist Church, domusstudio architecture, Photo Brady Architectural Photography

Save this picture! San Dieguito United Methodist Church, domusstudio architecture, Photo Brady Architectural Photography

23 Serenity Room, Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign, Photo Christopher Barrett Photography

Save this picture! Serenity Room, Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign, Photo Christopher Barrett Photography

24 St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, GROTH Design Group, Photo Josh P. Groth

Save this picture! St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, GROTH Design Group, Photo Josh P. Groth

25 Grace Church Columbarium, Robert A.M. Stern Architects, Phot Peter Aaron/OTTO

Save this picture! GraceChurch Columbarium Robert A.M. Stern Architects Phot Peter Aaron/OTTO

26 Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Church Rood Screen, Jackson & Ryan Architects, Photo Mark Scheyer

Save this picture! Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Church Rood Screen, Jackson & Ryan Architects, Photo Mark Scheyer

27 Peace Yad, Ellen Pulner Hunt, AIA, Photo Dennis Fagen

Save this picture! Peace Yad, Ellen Pulner Hunt, AIA, Photo Dennis Fagen

28 Our Lady of the Angels Conventual Church Windows, Scott Parsons, Photo Scott Parsons

Save this picture! Our Lady of the Angels Conventual Church Windows, Scott Parsons, Photo Scott Parsons

29 Saints Peter and Paul Chapel, Danze Blood Architects

Save this picture! Saints Peter and Paul Chapel, Danze Blood Architects

30 Golden Mean Spiral Hanging Sculpture, Presentations Gallery, AMD Rendering

Save this picture! Golden Mean Spiral Hanging Sculpture, Presentations Gallery, AMD Rendering

31 Campus Sukkah, University of Hartford Department of Architecture Students, Photo Rebeccah Tuscano-Moss

Save this picture! Campus Sukkah, University of Hartford Department of Architecture Students, Photo Rebeccah Tuscano-Moss

32 Centre of Contemplation, Kamila Harunowicz

33 A Silent Space, Lafina Eptaminitak

34 Mountains of Arakan, Cheuk Wai Lam

Save this picture! Mountains of Arakan, Cheuk Wai Lam

35 The Channel of Faith Mosque, Damian Louis Collins and Daniel Sadowniczyk, University of Hartford

Save this picture! The Channel of Faith Mosque, Damian Louis Collins and Daniel Sadowniczyk, University of Hartford

The 2019 awards program opens for submissions (at faithandformawards.com) on April 1, 2019.