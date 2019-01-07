World
  YT House / rear studio + AHO design studio

YT House / rear studio + AHO design studio

YT House / rear studio + AHO design studio
© Quang Dam
  • Architects

    AHO design studio, rear studio

  • Location

    Vietnam

  • Lead Architects

    Ho Quoc Dan, Le Hoang Hieu

  • Design Team

    Nguyen Hoang Xuan, Lu Nguyen Y Xuan, Nguyen Anh Viet

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Text description provided by the architects. YT house is located in a small village on a relatively flat plains northwest of Daklak, an area bordering on Cambodian territory, the architecture here is mixed by many different regions as most of the migrants here do the new-economy. We propose a horizontal roof stretches along the land, which forms the under-roof area for the functions of the house.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Exploded Axonometry
Exploded Axonometry
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

With the basic structure to ensure the construction technique and shorten the construction time, the steel structural support system plays the role of supporting the roof, "the roof seems like floating in a natural context".

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Implanted under the roof two private function blocks at two gables, one side is kitchen and toilet, the other side is two bedrooms. These two functional blocks work as the double walls combined with the floor, the roof and the sliding doors form the common space at the center of the house.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The formation of common space at the center of the house acts as a multi-dimensional connection space, on one hand, it connects two main functional blocks, on the other hand, it connects the external and internal spaces. "natural flowing through the house". Private spaces are stretched beyond the boundary of the roof, framing a part of the landscape to regulate the microclimate and enhance the homeowner experience.

The slot bright on the top of the roof spread along from the northwest to the southeast, work as a light curtain, it forms the conventional space for the dining room and living room, this space will be changed by the sun manifestation system of the day and seasons of the year. We want to create the house as a means of connecting people and nature.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

About this office
rear studio
Office
AHO design studio
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "YT House / rear studio + AHO design studio" 07 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908984/yt-house-rear-studio-plus-aho-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

