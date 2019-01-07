World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Ukraine
  5. balbek bureau
  6. 2014
  7. The Cake / balbek bureau

The Cake / balbek bureau

  • 10:00 - 7 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Cake / balbek bureau
Save this picture!
The Cake / balbek bureau, © Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek
© Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek

© Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek © Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek © Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek © Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek + 25

Save this picture!
© Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek
© Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek

Text description provided by the architects. Kyiv restaurant advocating fashion for unseen before Modern French Pastry has been opened for public in November 2014. Architects disputed about the name for the design longer than worked on it, which took record-breaking shortest term: four months from first sketches till open day rehearsal. However, they have eventually reconciled with calling it after music genre – “indie” design.

Save this picture!
© Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek
© Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek
© Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek

The diversity of images and forms presented in an 80m2-main hall has only been achieved due to the fact that most of the design elements have been handcrafted. On the contrast to the piles of cakes of ideal geometrical form installed behind the transparent walls of the kitchen, every floor concrete tile has its wrinkle as each of 10.000 of them has been handcrafted. Yet altogether they make up a harmonized puzzled surface.

Save this picture!
© Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek
© Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek

Two height seating areas have their own dedicated color and tactile symbol. Rustic wooden high surface with felt thin bar-chairs standing on metallic racks neighbors with velvet fabric of cozy bottle-green couches and sofas covered with warm shade of grey. On a pale and color-muted background of the interior, a glossy pink sculpture looks extremely contrast – just like a glazed cake on a white plate.

Save this picture!
© Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek
© Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek

Consistency in contrasts has been demonstrated in mono-color toilets: pink, deep-green, yellow, reminding that, simple solutions might yet look very unusual. Sun light walks in through massive windows, fills up the whole space and reaches the opposite glass walls adding contrast to the beautifully carved bar wooden panels on its way.

Save this picture!
© Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek
© Andrey Bezuglov, Slava Balbek

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
balbek bureau
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Ukraine
Cite: "The Cake / balbek bureau" 07 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908983/the-cake-balbek-bureau/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream