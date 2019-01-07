World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dining Hall
  4. Indonesia
  5. LUWIST
  6. 2017
  7. Plumeria House – Student Center / LUWIST

Plumeria House – Student Center / LUWIST

  • 19:00 - 7 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Plumeria House – Student Center / LUWIST
Save this picture!
Plumeria House – Student Center / LUWIST, © Aldo Tria
© Aldo Tria

© Aldo Tria © Aldo Tria © Aldo Tria © Aldo Tria + 12

  • Architects

    LUWIST

  • Location

    Jatinangor , Bandung, Indonesia

  • Lead Architects

    Lukie Widya

  • Area

    628.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Aldo Tria

  • Other participants

    Arie Priya, Arman Masudi, Latifah Utary, Ditrisa Taranadia, Livie Tamariska, Ramadhan Adita

  • Landscape

    Reza Marsulaya

  • Structure Engineer

    Restu Andrea
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Aldo Tria
© Aldo Tria

Text description provided by the architects. Composed of multiple casual functions – this microcosm of student life is unified under the ground like stairs structure which soars outwards to embrace its newly-interconnected neighbours. Each function is expressed as a self-contained volume with its own unique spatial character. These volumes are lifted, twisted, pushed in and out of the façade, the resulting voids and spaces in-between form the buildings navigable corridor-less public landscape. 

Save this picture!
Section and view
Section and view

The exterior has strong monotone references to the adjoining context, yet when one transitions through the facade during the day or as evening approaches on the concourse, the fun, colour and vibrancy of this centre springs into life.

Save this picture!
© Aldo Tria
© Aldo Tria

The building comprises three separate parts: a three-storey building housing the student canteen and a roof structure housing the students co working.

Save this picture!
© Aldo Tria
© Aldo Tria

The design of the building aim to fulfill two main goals: integration of the building into the natural surrounding landscape on one hand, and functional clarity on the other hand.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

This clarity was achieved by separating the two main activates: the Students canteen and the co working area into three steps with differing characteristics of space, volume and operational organization.

Save this picture!
© Aldo Tria
© Aldo Tria

" steep is the slope to the water that the house appears to have been dropped into the ground, a dynamic house -crafted object that has landed in a natural canvas. The intimate dialogue between the greyish of the house and the primary blues and greens of trees, and sky allows the house not only to assert its own presence but to enhance, by contrast, the beauty of its natural environment as well."

Save this picture!
© Aldo Tria
© Aldo Tria

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
LUWIST
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities Dining Hall Dorms Indonesia
Cite: "Plumeria House – Student Center / LUWIST" 07 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908963/plumeria-house-nil-student-center-luwist/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream