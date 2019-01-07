Plumeria House – Student Center / LUWIST

+ 12

Architects LUWIST

Location Jatinangor , Bandung, Indonesia

Lead Architects Lukie Widya

Area 628.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Aldo Tria

Other participants Arie Priya, Arman Masudi, Latifah Utary, Ditrisa Taranadia, Livie Tamariska, Ramadhan Adita

Landscape Reza Marsulaya

Structure Engineer Restu Andrea More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Composed of multiple casual functions – this microcosm of student life is unified under the ground like stairs structure which soars outwards to embrace its newly-interconnected neighbours. Each function is expressed as a self-contained volume with its own unique spatial character. These volumes are lifted, twisted, pushed in and out of the façade, the resulting voids and spaces in-between form the buildings navigable corridor-less public landscape.

The exterior has strong monotone references to the adjoining context, yet when one transitions through the facade during the day or as evening approaches on the concourse, the fun, colour and vibrancy of this centre springs into life.

The building comprises three separate parts: a three-storey building housing the student canteen and a roof structure housing the students co working.

The design of the building aim to fulfill two main goals: integration of the building into the natural surrounding landscape on one hand, and functional clarity on the other hand.

This clarity was achieved by separating the two main activates: the Students canteen and the co working area into three steps with differing characteristics of space, volume and operational organization.

