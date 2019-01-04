Francis Kéré and Office Kovacs to Design 2019 Coachella Installations

Save this picture! Tower of Twelve Stories. Image Courtesy of Bureau Spectacular

Francis Kéré, Office Kovacs, and NEWSUBSTANCE are among a set of designers selected to create art installations for the Coachella Arts and Music Festival in California. The 2019 lineup has been announced with Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande headlining the two-weekend experience. Over half a dozen large-scale installations will be built at Coachella, where over 100,000 people will experience the work of up-and-coming artists, designers and architects.

Save this picture! 2019 Lineup. Image Courtesy of Coachella

Los Angeles–based Office Kovacs will be a part of the festival for the first time this year, as well as architect Francis Kéré. Past installation designers and artists have included the likes of Bureau Spectacular, Edoardo Tresoldi, and Olalekan Jeyifous. Returning participants will include art duo Dedo Vabo and experiential designers Poetic Kinetics, as well as show design studio NEWSUBSTANCE. Their 2018 installation, Spectra, consisted of a seven-story sloping ramp tower wrapped in polychromic panels. Do LaB will also be back to create their unique stage designs.

The festival will take place April 12-14 and again April 19-21. For more information, see the festival’s website.