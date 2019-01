Tala Studios / Archer Architects

+ 21

Architects Archer Architects

Location 25b Vyner St, London E2 9DG, United Kingdom

Area 7.5 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Ed Reeve

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. September 2018 saw British lighting brand Tala celebrate a major milestone with the opening of Tala Studios - its new global headquarters situated in the heart of London’s East End.

Located at 25b Vyner Street, a street famed for its eclectic mix of art galleries, design showrooms, architect practices and tech companies, Tala Studios spans 7,500 sq ft across two floors of a former textile warehouse renovated by Archer Architects.

The criteria for the space was determined by four key factors. A space that could accommodate Tala’s 50 London-based employees as well as international employees, partners and clients who visit. A space to create and test designs. A space to entertain clients and showcase the latest innovations, and a space located in the creative quarter of East London.

As a refurbishment project, Tala Studios is inherently sustainable. A key design feature of the space is the state-of-the-art engineering and materials lab which allows Tala to carry out research and testing in-house for the first time. The color palette of Tala Studios is minimalist and refined, and includes exposed brick walls, large crittall-style windows, reclaimed pinewood floors and original steel columns, all of which pay homage to the building’s industrial heritage.

The fit-out was led by Tala’s in-house design team, whose brief was to design a multi-functional space with collaboration and wellness at its core. The layout is divided between the varying styles of the departments, with a focus on nexus points between teams and flexible layouts for events and workshops. With an office, showroom, break-out spaces, balcony terrace, design studio and engineering lab, the design intent was to create both an enriching environment for Tala employees and a destination showroom for the design community.