Tala Studios / Archer Architects

Text description provided by the architects. September 2018 saw British lighting brand Tala celebrate a major milestone with the opening of Tala Studios - its new global headquarters situated in the heart of London’s East End.

Located at 25b Vyner Street, a street famed for its eclectic mix of art galleries, design showrooms, architect practices and tech companies, Tala Studios spans 7,500 sq ft across two floors of a former textile warehouse renovated by Archer Architects.

The criteria for the space was determined by four key factors. A space that could accommodate Tala’s 50 London-based employees as well as international employees, partners and clients who visit. A space to create and test designs. A space to entertain clients and showcase the latest innovations, and a space located in the creative quarter of East London.

As a refurbishment project, Tala Studios is inherently sustainable. A key design feature of the space is the state-of-the-art engineering and materials lab which allows Tala to carry out research and testing in-house for the first time. The color palette of Tala Studios is minimalist and refined, and includes exposed brick walls, large crittall-style windows, reclaimed pinewood floors and original steel columns, all of which pay homage to the building’s industrial heritage.

The fit-out was led by Tala’s in-house design team, whose brief was to design a multi-functional space with collaboration and wellness at its core. The layout is divided between the varying styles of the departments, with a focus on nexus points between teams and flexible layouts for events and workshops. With an office, showroom, break-out spaces, balcony terrace, design studio and engineering lab, the design intent was to create both an enriching environment for Tala employees and a destination showroom for the design community.