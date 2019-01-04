The Beauty of Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year Through 15 Projects
A few days ago, the PantoneColor Institute ended the annual suspense of fashionistas and color connoisseurs everywhere by announcing its 2019 Color of the Year: Living Coral. Described by the Institute as “an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge,” [1] PANTONE 16-1546 will surely be seen throughout the new year and perhaps in places you wouldn’t expect.
The Color of the Year is chosen to reflect the spirit of the times for the year ahead. Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the PantoneColor Institute, explains that color is “an equalizing lens through which we experience our natural and digital realities” and describes Living Coral as “heartening,” “humanizing,” and “convivial.” [2] Reflecting an overall message of comfort, authenticity, and human togetherness, Pantone brings us optimism and warmth to kick off 2019.
To celebrate the announcement of Living Coral as the 2019 Color of the Year, our editorial team has compiled a list of 15 projects already published on ArchDaily that use this unique color in both facades and interiors. Take a look for some colorful inspiration to start the new year!
