The Beauty of Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year Through 15 Projects

The Beauty of Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year Through 15 Projects
The Beauty of Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year Through 15 Projects, Fernando Guerra. ImageCasa Vermelha / extrastudio
A few days ago, the Pantone Color Institute ended the annual suspense of fashionistas and color connoisseurs everywhere by announcing its 2019 Color of the Year: Living Coral. Described by the Institute as “an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge,” [1] PANTONE 16-1546 will surely be seen throughout the new year and perhaps in places you wouldn’t expect.

The Color of the Year is chosen to reflect the spirit of the times for the year ahead. Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, explains that color is “an equalizing lens through which we experience our natural and digital realities” and describes Living Coral as “heartening,” “humanizing,” and “convivial.” [2] Reflecting an overall message of comfort, authenticity, and human togetherness, Pantone brings us optimism and warmth to kick off 2019.

To celebrate the announcement of Living Coral as the 2019 Color of the Year, our editorial team has compiled a list of 15 projects already published on ArchDaily that use this unique color in both facades and interiors. Take a look for some colorful inspiration to start the new year!

Red House / extrastudio

Fernando Guerra. ImageCasa Vermelha / extrastudio
Casa Rosa / Mezzo Atelier

Fernando Guerra. ImageCasa Rosa / Mezzo Atelier
Casa das Histórias Paula Rego / Eduardo Souto de Moura

Manuel Sá. ImageCasa das Histórias Paula Rego / Eduardo Souto de Moura
The Pink Zebra / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio

Saurabh Suryan - Lokesh Dang. ImageThe Pink Zebra / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio
A Muralha Vermelha / Ricardo Boffil

Gregori Civera. ImageA Muralha Vermelha / Ricardo Boffil
Turning Pink / Leong Leong Architecture

Cortesia de Leong Leong Architecture. ImageTurning Pink / Leong Leong Architecture
Vietnamese Restaurant / Phamily Kitchen

Daniel Aulsebrook. ImageVietnamese Restaurant / Phamily Kitchen
Edifício Schultz / CPDA Arqhitectos

Jaime Navarro. ImageEdifício Schultz / CPDA Arquitectos
Centro Internacional de Alojamentos do Observatório Oceanográfico / Atelier Fernandez + Serres

Fernando Guerra. ImageCentro Internacional de Alojamentos do Observatório Oceanográfico / Atelier Fernandez + Serres
Faculdade de Arquitetura e Desenho Ambiental / Patrick Schweitzer & Associés

Jules Toulet. ImageFaculdade de Arquitetura e Desenho Ambiental / Patrick Schweitzer & Associés
    Museu Chinês da Coleção de Design da Bauhaus / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira

    Fernando Guerra. ImageMuseu Chinês da Coleção de Design da Bauhaus / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira
    Centro Comunitário de Huaxiang / INUCE • Dirk U. Moench

    Shikai INUCE. ImageCentro Comunitário de Huaxiang / INUCE • Dirk U. Moench
    Andon Zako Cajupi Theatre / Bolles + Wilson

    Roman Mensing. ImageAndon Zako Cajupi Theatre / Bolles + Wilson
    Headquarters and Logistic Centre of the Plural Pharmacy Collective / ORANGE Arquitectura

    Do mal o menos. ImageHeadquarters and Logistic Centre of the Plural Pharmacy Collective / ORANGE Arquitectura
    R7 / Morris + Company

    Francesco Russo. ImageR7 / Morris + Company
    Notes:
    [1] Pantone
    [2] Pantone

    Cite: Pereira, Matheus. "The Beauty of Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year Through 15 Projects" [A beleza da cor Pantone 2019 através de 15 projetos] 04 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Schires, Megan) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908921/the-beauty-of-pantones-2019-color-of-the-year-through-15-projects/> ISSN 0719-8884

