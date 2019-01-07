Pabellón Rojo / Sarovic Plaut Arquitectos

+ 8

Architects Sarovic Plaut Arquitectos

Location Bicentenario Park - Bicentenario 3236, Vitacura, Metropolitan Region, Chile

Project Architect Marcelo Sarovic, Jeannette Plaut

Collaborating Architect Vladimir Arredondo

Project Year 2018

Photographs Leonardo Finotti

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. In the way of a Folie, as a reference structure of the Bicentenario Park in Santiago de Chile, the project is a temporary pavilion, the access to a fair located in one of the most prominent parks in Santiago that runs along the Mapocho River.

In the manner of a large cloth tent, the pavilion consists of a vaulted nave covered by a red MetalScreen, a metallic mesh skin by Hunter Douglas. It is proposed as a special experience for visitors that can be remembered.

The idea is to generate a transfer through the pavilion, marking a moment of change before entering the fair as well as farewell. The space is charged with an atmosphere permeated by light and shadows, blurred vision and red color that generates an activation with the green of the park.

It is an architectural proposal that appeals to lightness, the passage of air and the freshness of a sifted shade in the face of a hot summer weather.