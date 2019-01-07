World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporal Installations
  4. Chile
  5. Sarovic Plaut Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Pabellón Rojo / Sarovic Plaut Arquitectos

Pabellón Rojo / Sarovic Plaut Arquitectos

  • 16:00 - 7 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pabellón Rojo / Sarovic Plaut Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Pabellón Rojo / Sarovic Plaut Arquitectos, © Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti + 8

  • Architects

    Sarovic Plaut Arquitectos

  • Location

    Bicentenario Park - Bicentenario 3236, Vitacura, Metropolitan Region, Chile

  • Project Architect

    Marcelo Sarovic, Jeannette Plaut

  • Collaborating Architect

    Vladimir Arredondo

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. In the way of a Folie, as a reference structure of the Bicentenario Park in Santiago de Chile, the project is a temporary pavilion, the access to a fair located in one of the most prominent parks in Santiago that runs along the Mapocho River.

Save this picture!
Sheet 01
Sheet 01

In the manner of a large cloth tent, the pavilion consists of a vaulted nave covered by a red MetalScreen, a metallic mesh skin by Hunter Douglas. It is proposed as a special experience for visitors that can be remembered.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The idea is to generate a transfer through the pavilion, marking a moment of change before entering the fair as well as farewell. The space is charged with an atmosphere permeated by light and shadows, blurred vision and red color that generates an activation with the green of the park.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Sheet 02
Sheet 02

It is an architectural proposal that appeals to lightness, the passage of air and the freshness of a sifted shade in the face of a hot summer weather.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Sarovic Plaut Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Temporal installations Chile
Cite: "Pabellón Rojo / Sarovic Plaut Arquitectos" [Red Pavilion / Sarovic Plaut Arquitectos] 07 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908916/pabellon-rojo-sarovic-plaut-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream