World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Poland
  5. MUS Architects
  6. 2018
  7. PIVEXIN Technology HQ / MUS Architects

PIVEXIN Technology HQ / MUS Architects

  • 02:00 - 12 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
PIVEXIN Technology HQ / MUS Architects
Save this picture!
PIVEXIN Technology HQ / MUS Architects, © Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

© Tomasz Zakrzewski © Tomasz Zakrzewski © Tomasz Zakrzewski © Tomasz Zakrzewski + 37

  • Architects

    MUS Architects

  • Location

    Wyrobiskowa 4, 47-440 Babice, Poland

  • Lead Architects

    Adam Zwierzynski, Anna Porebska

  • Area

    3800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Tomasz Zakrzewski
Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Text description provided by the architects. The aim of the project was to develop a comprehensive vision of the new headquarters of Pivexin Technology.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The designed space consists of an office building with social facilities, a warehouse and the land around the buildings including a driveway, parking area and decorative greenery.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

ARCHITECTURAL COMPOSITION

Although the office building and the warehouse serve different functions, they needed to be connected to each other (due to the company’s activity). Therefore, we have merged the structures of both buildings and created a coherent and functional system of independent elements – one cuboidal block that includes different types of spaces.
The outer skin of the building is black, however, the two functional blocks - office and industrial - have been diversified.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The elevation of the office building is largely glazed, open and three-dimensional. It has vertical pilasters and horizontal cornices that emphasize the representative front part of the building. The elevation of the warehouse is simple and modest - adapted to the industrial character of this part of the building.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The Pivexin Technology building is noticeable from the busy Gliwicka street - it became a landmark. The black cuboid combining office and industrial functions is the dominant feature in the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

URBAN DESIGN

A plot of one hectare has been divided into three zones:
1. Building zone – Cubature
2. (industrial) zone of access, parking and delivery
3. The (office) zone of access and parking in the front

Save this picture!
Scheme
Scheme

The area at the back of the building was preserved and leveled as a reserve for the possible extension of the warehouse. The plot declines southwards. The difference in height within the boundaries of the property is about 1.8 m.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The building was located entirely in the upper part of the plot. The office part of the building faces Gliwicka street and clearly exposes the front elevation. The building is highly visible from the road (Gliwice - Racibórz).

The foreground of the office building is paved and includes low greenery and parking area. Both the office building and the warehouse are accessible from the west, that is, from the central part of the plot.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

ARCHITECTURE

The building and land development result from the investor's guidelines as well as from the idea created during the design process.
According to the basic objectives, the project includes two buildings: OFFICE BUILDING and WAREHOUSE.

Save this picture!
Plan 02
Plan 02

The two buildings were combined into one with external dimensions of 61.5 x 45 metres. The total area of the building is 3800 m2, including: warehouse -2150 m2 and office building - 1650 m2,

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The office area - a representative, two-storey part of the building - is accessible from the front car park.

Save this picture!
Plan 04
Plan 04

The entrance zone consists of an open, two-storey high space with a reception area. It has direct access to the conference room and to the spacious lobby and offices.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The office area is arranged into three groups. Along the windows of the north-east elevation there is a row of office rooms. At the other side there are toilets, social rooms and stairs connecting the floors.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

On the ground floor, all three groups are connected by a spacious lobby. Owing to the large cut in the ceiling, the lobby creates an open, two-storey space, lit by a roof skylight.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

On the first floor, by the open space offices, there are walkways and a seating area for employees with access to an external terrace.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Between the office and industrial parts of the building, there are technical facilities of the warehouse. This space also includes social facilities (cloakroom, toilet, social room) for the employees of the warehouse.

The storage and production part of the warehouse is an open space. The area was divided into two sections: manufacturing and high storage.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

COMPOSITION OBJECTIVES – INTERIOR

The design of the new headquarters of Pivexin Technology is functional and modern, while at the same time being compact and minimalist. The clear layout of the space has been tailored to the investor's needs, providing comfortable and functional working conditions.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The interior is mainly white, contrasted with timber cladding and smaller black objects that emphasize the composition. The whole design is complemented by furniture also adapted to the specific functions and the composition objectives.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The interior is clearly minimalist. Glass vertical divisions provide transparency, aesthetic consistency, visibility as well as free flow of daylight flooding in through large facade glazing and the skylight in the central part of the roof.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The office space combines minimalism with indoor greenery. Desktops in the offices contain plants that clearly divide desk islands into individual workplaces. Such an approach provides an element of nature inside the office.

Save this picture!
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The office is democratic, modern, contemporary. Full of light. It allows for work, but does not forget neither about the symbiosis of man with nature nor the need for interaction between colleagues.

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
MUS Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Poland
Cite: "PIVEXIN Technology HQ / MUS Architects" 12 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908909/pivexin-technology-hq-mus-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream