House P82 / Lucas y Hernández – Gil

  • 12:00 - 6 January, 2019
House P82 / Lucas y Hernández – Gil
House P82 / Lucas y Hernández – Gil, © José Hevía
© José Hevía

© José Hevía © José Hevía © José Hevía © José Hevía + 31

  • Architects

    Lucas y Hernández – Gil

  • Location

    Salamanca, Madrid, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Cristina Domínguez Lucas and Fernando Hernández-Gil Ruano

  • Area

    140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    José Hevía

  • Collaborators

    Raquel Quirós, Lucía Balboa, María Domínguez Lucas

  • Furniture Design

    Kresta Design
© José Hevía
© José Hevía

House P82, it is a mid-twentieth century apartment in the city center of Madrid, which was originally very compartmentalized and dark. Our project focused on offering a flexible distribution through big custom-made furniture pieces which hide sliding doors. This way, sunlight reaches every corner of the object. During the refurbishment, we discovered a unique structure made of concrete, which we have let shine through to create a contrast with the delicate, custom-designed furniture. A perfect example is the Kresta Design shelving lacquered in a coral color.

© José Hevía
© José Hevía
Axonometric VIew
Axonometric VIew
© José Hevía
© José Hevía

“Genuine” shelf:
It is a light, handmade shelving made of 1mm thick sheet metal and a 10mm hollow tube with baked enamel finish. Made to be light and firm. It is custom-made, from an architectural pattern that is shaped to fit the client’s site.

© José Hevía
© José Hevía
Apartment Interior Projection 1
Apartment Interior Projection 1

The rigidity is provided by diagrammatic elements with different angles that create a score, a stave where books and objects are collected as musical notes. It aims to be a simple and delicate design, a functional yet expressive object, calligraphy in the air inspired by Paul Klee's Angels.

© José Hevía
© José Hevía

Cite: "House P82 / Lucas y Hernández – Gil" [Casa P82 / Lucas y Hernández – Gil] 06 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908892/house-p82-lucas-y-hernandez-nil-gil/> ISSN 0719-8884

