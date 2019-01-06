World
  PJ House / Rakta Studio

PJ House / Rakta Studio

  6 January, 2019
PJ House / Rakta Studio
PJ House / Rakta Studio, © Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

© Mario Wibowo

  • Architects

    Rakta Studio

  • Location

    Padalarang, Indonesia

  • Architect Principal

    Vidor Saputro and Ronald Agus Adikusumo

  • Architect Team

    Ramos Saedi, Darryl Fernaldi, Franklin R Winata, Jason Fernandez, Viona Rachel. Christian Halim

  • Area

    675.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. It would be nice to have a shelter that closes to nature and feel like a vacation in a lake house every day. That is the purpose to bring those feelings to the design. Located in an exclusive residential Kota Baru Parahyangan, Padalarang. West java Indonesia, designed by Rakta Studio with modern tropical style. It is surrounded by nature and lake as the vocal point at the backyard view as the landscape of the house. The architect designed it to see through the lake view from the house by creating a natural view and atmosphere.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Nature, Modern, and Glamorous look is an idea for material selection for the house. Stone and marble with fine texture and pattern were chosen to make a plain wall look more interesting and beautiful. Wood was chosen to use for a warm and cozy feeling. Box‐shape with flat roof keeps a simple look yet modern-ish for the house among the nature around it, with a touch of black color wall painted for the color theme to make it more splendid.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

To provide a sequence for its users and also for guests, starting from the foyer as the entrance alongside with the reflecting pool and beautiful artwork before accessing to the private. Between the public guest area and the master living area, there is a courtyard garden with a vertical garden as the vocal point, as the barrier to keep privacy for the private area. Interior and exterior spaces are connected by openings that have a direct view of the garden and the swimming pool. A hanging stair with the wood and marble connect the first story to the upper level of the house, which contains the bedrooms for the owner. The use of glass material as a partition of the outer and inner space within the living and dining room makes this area seem to blend with the outside area. 

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Cite: "PJ House / Rakta Studio" 06 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908874/pj-house-rakta-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

