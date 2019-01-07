World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Vietnam
  5. Farming Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Vac-Library / Farming Architects

Vac-Library / Farming Architects

  • 01:00 - 7 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Vac-Library / Farming Architects
Save this picture!
Vac-Library / Farming Architects, © Thai Thach, Viet Dung An
© Thai Thach, Viet Dung An

© Thai Thach, Viet Dung An © Thai Thach, Viet Dung An © Thai Thach, Viet Dung An © Thai Thach, Viet Dung An + 23

Save this picture!
© Thai Thach, Viet Dung An
© Thai Thach, Viet Dung An

Text description provided by the architects. In present-day Hanoi, Vietnam, people tend to create small landmarks in their homes, including the placement of fish ponds, which may be small aquariums or Koi ponds with higher investment. In addition, the situation of vegetable contaminants in the city also causes the desire to plant fresh vegetables right in resident homes became imperative. Nowadays, many families organize planting vegetable at home, however, mostly following spontaneous methods, without a strategic planning or architectural aesthetics. These are vegetable foam boxes that are placed in a narrow space in the house, or in the garden area of the balcony and top terrace.

Save this picture!
Schematic Explanation
Schematic Explanation

Urban VAC model proposed by Farming Architects
Farming Architects is re-designing the VAC system to be implemented in an urban area. The aim is not only to produce an effective use of natural resources but also favorite experimentation in using different types of plants and animals in the urban environment.

Save this picture!
© Thai Thach, Viet Dung An
© Thai Thach, Viet Dung An

How does VAC-Library work?
The core feature for the design of VAC is the Aquaponics, it is a system that combines conventional aquaculture (raising aquatic animals) with hydroponics (cultivating plants in water) in a symbiotic environment. Aquaponics uses circulating water from a fish pond to provide nutrients to plants. Nitrite/nitrite bacterium will transfer the waste from the aquarium into a suitable nutrient-rich crop for plants. Water is also purified by plants and supplied to the aquarium. The system is designed with energy conservation in mind, using renewable energy (by transferring solar energy) and a reduced number of pumps by letting the water flow downwards naturally as much as possible. Besides, electricity for lighting and pumps are also provided - saved from solar panels on the roof.            

Save this picture!
© Thai Thach, Viet Dung An
© Thai Thach, Viet Dung An
Save this picture!
Concept Drawing
Concept Drawing
Save this picture!
© Thai Thach, Viet Dung An
© Thai Thach, Viet Dung An

Structural language
VAC Library uses a language deriving from the use of wooden frames. This technical form helps to create a flexible and adaptable structure.  This also works as a spatial organization, division to be different functional areas. The VAC Library is also geared towards an open library space for children. Children in the area and elsewhere can come here to play together, read books, and learn about this ecological model visually at the building. The children will know that Koi fish is not only pets to watch, but also know how their waste will be carried on the vegetable planters, how the water is supplied to the vegetables and then filtered back to the pond. The chickens which are raised in that cage beside will lay eggs and serve for meals, their excrement is also good for gardening.

Save this picture!
© Thai Thach, Viet Dung An
© Thai Thach, Viet Dung An

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Farming Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library Vietnam
Cite: "Vac-Library / Farming Architects" 07 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908873/vac-library-farming-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream