World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Azusa Sekkei Designs Historic Courthouse Expansion for Nihon University

Azusa Sekkei Designs Historic Courthouse Expansion for Nihon University

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Azusa Sekkei Designs Historic Courthouse Expansion for Nihon University
Save this picture!
Azusa Sekkei Designs Historic Courthouse Expansion for Nihon University, Nihon University Newcastle Campus. Image Courtesy of Azusa Sekkei
Nihon University Newcastle Campus. Image Courtesy of Azusa Sekkei

Japanese practice Azusa Sekkei has been selected for the Newcastle Courthouse adaptive reuse in Australia. The project will become an international campus for the Tokyo-based Nihon University. The proposed facility will include the demolition of later modern additions to the courthouse that will be replaced by four story buildings. Designed with minimalist aesthetics, the project is made to follow the symmetry of the former courthouse while conserving the original structure for educational programs.

Save this picture!
Nihon University Newcastle Campus. Image Courtesy of Azusa Sekkei
Nihon University Newcastle Campus. Image Courtesy of Azusa Sekkei

“The proposed design does not have a strong design expression in itself, so as not to fight with the Old Courthouse,” said the architects in a statement accompanying the development application. Respecting a 10-meter height limit, the project will integrate with the heritage-listed courthouse designed by colonial architect James Barnet. The proposed eastern building will include space for over 100 beds, and the western building will house education facilities.

Save this picture!
Nihon University Newcastle Campus. Image Courtesy of Azusa Sekkei
Nihon University Newcastle Campus. Image Courtesy of Azusa Sekkei

Nihon University will conduct public lectures in the old courthouse on judicial and law matters. The programming and lectures will also extend to topics on Japanese cultural practices including tea ceremonies, calligraphy, and flower arranging. The new campus for Nihon will host an international language exchange program that will host students from Japan for one to two month stays to practice English on site. The new courthouse expansion project will be Nihon's first overseas campus. 

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Azusa Sekkei Designs Historic Courthouse Expansion for Nihon University" 03 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908831/azusa-sekkei-designs-historic-courthouse-expansion-for-nihon-university/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream