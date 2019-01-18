House in Ajuda / SMG Arquitectos

+ 47

Engineering Licínio Ferreira, Luís Filipe Oliveira Antunes

Topography Luís Guilherme Rocha

Direction of Work Pedro Piedade Miguel

Supervision of the Contruction Ricardina Valente

Work Safety Coordinator Sérgio Miguel Godinho

Construction Costa & Associados Lda

Energy Certification Haiane Madeira

Acoustic Testing Greenplan, Lda

Text description provided by the architects. It was intended to return the building to the city, with a contemporary design, preserving the architectural elements that compose it, while still maintaining the con figuration of the original roof.

The combination with the new elements emerge a renovated building, inclusive and identity of the place where it is located, seeking the accuracy required for the new volume that delimits the Largo da Paz.

The building was originally designed to be a commercial space on the ground floor in 1903, has undergone a mutation in mid-century, with the addition of a floor, which may be apparent presently.

Now is proposed another floor that will look towards to the river Tagus.

The trees that are in the Largo da Paz, it will be projected to see their shadows on the white volume that will de fine with more dignity, harmony and identity of that place.