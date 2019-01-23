Jambreiro House / Marcos Franchini + Flávia Lutkenhaus

+ 27

Light design Zenaide Aparecida (equipe técnica Othon de Carvalho)

Structural design Antônio Capuruço consultoria e projetos de engenharia

Electric / Hydraulic project Páola Barata

Contractor Luma Engenharia

Text description provided by the architects. In different terrains and contexts, Brazil have the opportunity to live in the forest: either in the field or in town, interspersed with remnants of native forest. Enjoying the climate and the contact with nature is, for those who design it, a challenge but also a privilege.

The premises for the development of the proposal seek to establish a direct relationship of all the internal environments with the external natural landscape, composed of leafy trees, by implanting the residence in the upper part of the terrain. Hence, the generous openings and balconies conform spaces fruition.

The intimate area of the house, which houses 3 bedrooms and a living room, is located on the upper deck.

In the intermediate floor it is located the living room, sewing room, a generous kitchen and service area.

In addition, the space under the access ramp of the house has a small microbrewery. It is on this floor that the swimming pool is located. The lower floor has a deposit, a external bathroom and the engine room of the pool.