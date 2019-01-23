World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Marcos Franchini
  6. 2018
  7. Jambreiro House / Marcos Franchini + Flávia Lutkenhaus

Jambreiro House / Marcos Franchini + Flávia Lutkenhaus

  • 14:00 - 23 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Jambreiro House / Marcos Franchini + Flávia Lutkenhaus
Save this picture!
Jambreiro House / Marcos Franchini + Flávia Lutkenhaus, © Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo © Gabriel Castro / Reverbo © Gabriel Castro / Reverbo © Gabriel Castro / Reverbo + 27

  • Light design

    Zenaide Aparecida (equipe técnica Othon de Carvalho)

  • Structural design

    Antônio Capuruço consultoria e projetos de engenharia

  • Electric / Hydraulic project

    Páola Barata

  • Contractor

    Luma Engenharia
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

Text description provided by the architects. In different terrains and contexts, Brazil have the opportunity to live in the forest: either in the field or in town, interspersed with remnants of native forest. Enjoying the climate and the contact with nature is, for those who design it, a challenge but also a privilege.

Save this picture!
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
Save this picture!
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
Save this picture!
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

The premises for the development of the proposal seek to establish a direct relationship of all the internal environments with the external natural landscape, composed of leafy trees, by implanting the residence in the upper part of the terrain. Hence, the generous openings and balconies conform spaces fruition. 

Save this picture!
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

The intimate area of the house, which houses 3 bedrooms and a living room, is located on the upper deck.
In the intermediate floor it is located the living room, sewing room, a generous kitchen and service area.

Save this picture!
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

 In addition, the space under the access ramp of the house has a small microbrewery. It is on this floor that the swimming pool is located. The lower floor has a deposit, a external bathroom and the engine room of the pool.

Save this picture!
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Marcos Franchini
Office
Flávia Lutkenhaus
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Jambreiro House / Marcos Franchini + Flávia Lutkenhaus" [Casa Jambreiro / Marcos Franchini + Flávia Lutkenhaus] 23 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908783/jambreiro-house-marcos-franchini-plus-flavia-lutkenhaus/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream