Save this picture!
Svetozar Andreev Reimagines Iconic Azure Window as a Metallic Arch, Heart of Malta. Image Courtesy of Svetozar Andreev
Heart of Malta. Image Courtesy of Svetozar Andreev

Russian architect Svetozar Andreev has released a new vision for the stone Azure Window arch of the Maltese Islands. The iconic landmark collapsed after a storm in 2017, and Andreev proposes a new mirrored metal arch to take its place. Dubbed the Heart of Malta, the design was created as a polygonal form with the same size and proportions as the original limestone arch. Inside, a new exhibition space will include five floors connected by a central spiral.

Heart of Malta. Image Courtesy of Svetozar Andreev Heart of Malta. Image Courtesy of Svetozar Andreev Heart of Malta. Image Courtesy of Svetozar Andreev Heart of Malta. Image Courtesy of Svetozar Andreev + 11

Aiming to create a new tourist destination in Dwejra (San Lowrenz, Gozo, Malta), the 5,000 sq meter project would be a new architectural and cultural landmark along the coast. Andreev collaborated with Elena Britanishskaya and hopes the project will be an investment for the future of Malta and Gozo, a design that takes advantage of the latest techniques and materials available in architecture and shipbuilding to reflect the environment of Dwejra. Andreev made the design to symbolize a fusion of "modernity and nature, of time and history."

News via Hotei-Russia

