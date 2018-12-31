World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. John Pawson Recognized in Queen's New Years Honors

John Pawson Recognized in Queen's New Years Honors

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
John Pawson Recognized in Queen's New Years Honors
Save this picture!
John Pawson Recognized in Queen's New Years Honors, John Pawson. Portrait via Sharkegg
John Pawson. Portrait via Sharkegg

British architect John Pawson is to be recognized for his services to design and architecture by the Queen, receiving a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) in the 2019 New Years Honours.

© Luc Boegly © Gilbert McCarragher © Hufton + Crow © Luc Boegly + 8

Pawson, a designer regarded for his minimalist eye, is well known for his understated residential works and product design. Notable works include Life House, a holiday residence part of philosopher Alain de Botton's Living Architecture series, and the Design Museum in Kensington, a museum dedicated to architecture and design currently led by Deyan Sudjic.

Fellow British architecture professionals Farshid Moussavi, Jane Duncan (former president of RIBA), and Charles Smith (director of the Royal Academy of Arts) were recognized in the Queen's Birthday Honours list in June of 2018.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Katherine Allen
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Katherine Allen. "John Pawson Recognized in Queen's New Years Honors" 31 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908634/john-pawson-recognized-in-queens-new-years-honors/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream