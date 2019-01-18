House in Porto 2 / João Vieira de Campos

-
Architects
LocalizaçãoRua da Vilarinha, 4100 Oporto, Portugal
Area150.0 m2
Project Year2018
Photographs
Category
Foundations and StructuresArmando Vale e Filipe Arteiro
Electric and TelecommunicationsPedro Aranha
Water and SewageBruno Miranda
ConstructorAugusto Duarte
Text description provided by the architects. Located at the top of the lot, the Vilarinha house is built on a pre-existing house. The new construction preserves the sense and design of the exterior spaces of the site.
garden — house — garden
The house appears as an impressive volume behind an adult vegetation — a combination of the tree void design, the size of the intended program, the lifestyle and other legal constraints.
The house has 3 floors interconnected by an open staircase. In the main floor, the entrance of the house, living room and kitchen, with direct relation to the exterior patio facing west. On the first floor, two rooms with independent sanitary facilities with reduced areas are characterized by high white ceilings that reinforce the exterior design of the cover.
On the basement floor of the house, partially buried, a space for recreation and general housekeeping. The two courtyards (east-west) are independent structures that recall the different perspectives of what is a typical courtyard in this intervention lot.