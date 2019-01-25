World
  This is How a Complex Brick Wall is Built Using Augmented Reality

This is How a Complex Brick Wall is Built Using Augmented Reality

This is How a Complex Brick Wall is Built Using Augmented Reality
This is How a Complex Brick Wall is Built Using Augmented Reality, Cortesía de Fologram
Cortesía de Fologram

Fusing augmented reality with the physical space, Fologram seeks to facilitate the construction of complex designs (for example, parametric designs that require a series of measurements, verification, and specific care) through digital instructions that are virtually superimposed into the workspace, directing a step-by-step guide for bricklayers during the construction process.

'Research institutions and large companies are working with industrial robots to automate these challenging construction tasks. However, robots aren’t well-suited for unpredictable construction environments, and even the most sophisticated computer vision algorithms cannot match the intuition and skill of a trained bricklayer,' stated their creators.

Cortesía de Fologram

Cortesía de Fologram
Cortesía de Fologram

Fologram expects that augmented reality will gradually eliminate drawings on construction sites, avoiding errors and misinterpretations, and increasing the speed and precision of the construction process.

View more details of the process in the video below.

About this author
José Tomás Franco
Author

See more:

News Misc
