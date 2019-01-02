World
  7. Monastery of the Sisters of St. Francis / PORT

Monastery of the Sisters of St. Francis / PORT

  • 08:00 - 2 January, 2019
Monastery of the Sisters of St. Francis / PORT
Monastery of the Sisters of St. Francis / PORT, © Stanisław Zajączkowski
© Stanisław Zajączkowski

© Stanisław Zajączkowski

  • Architects

    PORT

  • Location

    Dobrzeń Wielki, Poland

  • Lead Architects

    Józef Franczok, Marcin Kolanus, Magdalena Targosz, Artur Nitribitt

  • Area

    1817.3 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Stanisław Zajączkowski

  • Collaborators

    Justyna Brzezińska, Anna Otlik

  • Structure

    Robert Miśkowiec, Piotr Warzecha

  • Executive company

    BIL Sp. z o.o , Czora Sp. z o.o , PPUH AKO Andrzej Kasieczka , Rurbet Sp.z o.o,

  • Investor

    Polish Province of the Sister of the Third Order of St.Francis
© Stanisław Zajączkowski
© Stanisław Zajączkowski

Text description provided by the architects. Project reflects the belief, that architecture while responding to all pragmatic needs affects our mental well-being and spirituality. Well-balanced space might benefits to introspection, contemplation and strengthens spiritual and emotional life.

© Stanisław Zajączkowski
© Stanisław Zajączkowski

Despite the prosperity, many people struggle nowadays with the lack of time, fatigue, overwhelmment and the complexity of the modern world. Lack of relationships, visual noise and constant rush, distract our attention from what is really important.

© Stanisław Zajączkowski
© Stanisław Zajączkowski

More and more often, in order to find meaning and our own way, we deliberately decide to simplify our lives. We often seek for asylum in the mountains or the seas, to find calm and peace.

© Stanisław Zajączkowski
© Stanisław Zajączkowski

Following the famous "less is more" sentence by Mies van der Rohe, this movement can be largely supported and enhanced by the space which surrounds us. It provides a background, peaceful frame to contemplate nature and light.

© Stanisław Zajączkowski
© Stanisław Zajączkowski

Less elements and colours allow one to focus. One can concentrate on his own thoughts, prayer, contemplation, and contemplate surrounding landscape or changing seasons. Architecture sets a background for light, which in Christianity symbolizes life, God and goodness.

Section
Section

The building is filled with light. It is an instrument, where light plays its symphony, following space according to the seasons and the cycle of the day. The cross casts a wandering light into the entrance lobby. While the chapel’s window and the skylights are constantly changing room’s ambience.

© Stanisław Zajączkowski
© Stanisław Zajączkowski

Natural materials used in the project, such as stone, stainless steel, glass, wood, white plaster and concrete, all offers a specific texture and absorbs light differently. They can be seen as everlasting, as while aging, they gain nobility.

© Stanisław Zajączkowski
© Stanisław Zajączkowski

Cite: "Monastery of the Sisters of St. Francis / PORT" 02 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908617/monastery-of-the-sisters-of-st-francis-port/> ISSN 0719-8884

Go to my stream