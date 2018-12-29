World
  7. Canyon Studio / Tom Robertson Architects

Canyon Studio / Tom Robertson Architects

  • 21:00 - 29 December, 2018
Canyon Studio / Tom Robertson Architects
Canyon Studio / Tom Robertson Architects, © Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

© Ben Hosking

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

Text description provided by the architects. Canyon Studio is an exciting transformation of an existing warehouse shell, creating a contemporary boutique office space for a branding agency.

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

A new feature arch wall is a clear delineator, dividing the meeting rooms and kitchen on one side from the busy staff workspaces on the other. The clean, contemporary lines of the archway are strikingly juxtaposed with the industrial warehouse. Painted black, the original columns and exposed services become a backdrop, highlighting the white arch wall intervention.

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

Against this minimalist palette, the bold kitchen injects colour into the space. The strong blue creates a narrative thread between the contemporary additions; the kitchen and office carpet on the same side of the wall are graphically framed by the arch. Blue is used again in the bathroom grout, establishing a delicate continuity between the spaces.

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

Tom Robertson Architects
Glass Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Australia
Cite: "Canyon Studio / Tom Robertson Architects" 29 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908609/canyon-studio-tom-robertson-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

