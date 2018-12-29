World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Mexico
  5. CH2 arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. PRV 843 Building / CH2 arquitectos

PRV 843 Building / CH2 arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 29 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
PRV 843 Building / CH2 arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Aldo García
© Aldo García

© Aldo García © Aldo García © Aldo García © Aldo García + 28

  • Architects

    CH2 arquitectos

  • Location

    Colonia del Valle, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

  • Design Team

    Antonio Cárdenas, Samantha Mondragón, Felipe Montalvo, Verenice Pacheco

  • Area

    1647.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Aldo García

  • Structure

    Aguilar Ingenieros Consultores, S.C.

  • Installations

    DI Ingenieros / IPEGSA

  • Construction

    Honorio Juárez

  • Ground Mechanics

    CGS Geotecnia y Cimentaciones

  • Client

    JL Arquitectos
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Aldo García
© Aldo García

Text description provided by the architects. In Colonia del Valle, a neighborhood located in Mexico City is found PRV 843, an exclusive apartment building. One of the main concerns of the project was to connect the life inside the building with its context. This was accomplished by the creation of a glassy front façade which allows having a direct relationship with the vegetated streets and a Jacaranda that ended up to be the main character.

Save this picture!
© Aldo García
© Aldo García

As a result of the elongated proportions of the location, the building has 4 inner courtyards to provide natural light and ventilation to all inner rooms. The circulation core is situated at the center of the building, allowing to optimize the operation of it.

Save this picture!
Level 1 Plan
Level 1 Plan
Save this picture!
© Aldo García
© Aldo García
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Aldo García
© Aldo García

To ensure the lighting inside the apartments, white was chosen to color the walls. The exposed concrete and steel elements build clean areas, while they contrast the wood warmth found in the building.

Save this picture!
© Aldo García
© Aldo García
Save this picture!
Section 3
Section 3
Save this picture!
© Aldo García
© Aldo García

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
CH2 arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Buildings Residential Mexico
Cite: "PRV 843 Building / CH2 arquitectos" [Edificio PRV 843 / CH2 arquitectos] 29 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908601/prv-843-building-ch2-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream