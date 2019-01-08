In the Mountains / SSJ studio

+ 22

Landscape design SSJ studio

Location No. 20, Puxing Avenue, Yongning District, Nanning, Guangxi, China

Construction design Tong Liu, Cong Yu, Jiayao Huang, Yuanrui Wang

Competition design Zhe Liu, Wen Li, Zhaodi Wang

Area 2000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Tong Liu

Partners Donation enterprise：Nanning Municipal Engineering Group Co., Ltd

Clients Committee of Nanning Garden Expo More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the southwest of Nanning Garden Expo Park, "In the Mountains" is a garden inspired by Chinese landscape painting, covering an area of approximately 2000 square meters.

Save this picture! White drawing of the plan

A Northern Song Dynasty painter Guo Xi summarized that you can admire mountains in three perspectives. Height, range and horizon. Han Zhuo, a painter from the same period added yet another three perspectives. Vastness, vague and mystery.

Save this picture! from the perspective “vastness” to “range”. Image © Tong Liu

"In the Mountains" is designed according to these six perspectives.

The first perspective is “range”. Walking through range upon range of white mountains, you can see the nonlinear surfaces of white mountains constantly changing.

The second perspective is “vastness”. You can see the reflection of the "White Hill" and water waves in the "Black Pond". "Black Pond" doubles the limited space of the garden, and reflects the light, wind, rain and all the changes of the weather.

The third perspective is “height”. You can raise your head to see all of the “White Hill” and walking into the cave of it to explore. “White Hill” is the only symmetrical hill in the garden. Its vertical shape and the pure color make the cave perfect for meditation

The fourth perspective is “horizon”. Stepping up to the highest platform, you can see all the other mountains.

Save this picture! from the perspective “horizon” to “range”. Image © Tong Liu

The fifth perspective is “vague”. Seeing though serval white surfaces, the far mountains are vague and unclear.

The sixth perspective is “mystery”. The bamboo path is winding. It acts as both exit and entrance.

You may walk, sit or lost in your thoughts in the garden, taking in the spirit of Chinese landscape painting.