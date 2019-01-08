Multi-Purpose Hall of Shaoxing Hotel / UAD

Save this picture! Partial View of the South Elevation of Multi-Purpose Hall. Image © Qiang Zhao

Architects UAD

Location No. 8, Huanshan Road, Yuecheng District, Shaoxing, China

Architect in Charge Huifeng Hu, Danshen Dong

Design Team Chenfan Zhang, Lanlan Jiang, Ning Lv, Wenzhong Lan

Collaborator Zhejiang Yasha Decoration Co., Ltd.

Clients Shaoxing Cultural Tourism Group Co., Ltd.; Shaoxing Hotel

Area 7978.34 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Qiang Zhao, Chenfan Zhang

Save this picture! Carved Hollow Windows on the West Elevation of Multi-Function Hall. Image © Qiang Zhao

Text description provided by the architects. Shaoxing Hotel originating from “Lingxiao Pavilion” is made up of very traditional architectural complexes with white walls, black tiles, winding corridors, bridges over flowing water, and well-spaced flowers and trees, full of the features of Jiangnan dwelling. The multi-purpose hall of Shaoxing Hotel, located to the west of original Shaoxing Hotel, to the east of Fushan West Road and City Park, to the north of Huanshan Road, has a gross floor area of 7978.34 m2 and is 16.595 m tall with one-story main part and three-story local part.

Save this picture! Night View of the Multi-Function Hall. Image © Qiang Zhao

Save this picture! South Elevation of Multi-Purpose Hall. Image © Qiang Zhao

A contemporary and future combined style hall containing thousands of people in such a cramped place is a challenge. From the beginning of design, we try to avoid drastic rebuilding and seek an artful fusion of landscape so as to build an appropriate urban forest looking on the complex city life.

Save this picture! Perspective View of the West Elevation of Multi-Function Hall. Image © Qiang Zhao

We try looking at the natural and cultural properties of the base, the centennial buildings of Shaoxing Hotel, Fushan combining the Wu and Yue cultures, and profound cultural deposits of Shaoxing from a broader perspective. In the process of design, we reorganize the natural and traditional elements—mountain, stone, roof, window, column—into the new architectural form as significant symbols. Traditional big roofs sketch the contours of mountains in a range; well-arranged side walls form vivid elevations of the building. Carved hollow windows and modular columns switched life between city and forest.

Save this picture! Copper Column of Multi-Function Hall. Image © Qiang Zhao

On the north of the building are streets. We realize the perfect transition from traditional to modern through well-arranged reorganized eaves corresponding to the gray walls and double eaves of Datong School on the opposite of road.

Save this picture! Partial View of the North Elevation of Multi-Purpose Hall. Image © Qiang Zhao

Save this picture! Tripe Eaves on the North Elevation of Multi-Purpose Hall. Image © Qiang Zhao

On the west is natural landscape. We emphasize the fusion with daily urban life. Thedifferences in architectural from treatment between before and after and the staggered linear roof coverings hide the big meeting space from views and soften the building volume. Well-arranged side walls separating the auxiliary rooms inside are designed to be significant nodes guiding observation paths.

Save this picture! West Elevation of Multi-Purpose Hall. Image © Qiang Zhao

On the south, we emphasize the longitudinal depth of field by deconstructing and reorganizing traditional roof coverings and reduce the perceived volume of building by extending the horizontal vision through colonnade and water pools, light and shadow.

Save this picture! South Elevation of Multi-Purpose Hall. Image © Qiang Zhao

Hall design inspired by the daily city life and developed from the sentiments to landscape is embodied in scenes. We try to create modern experience in the urban forest by means of design.

Save this picture! Interior View of Multi-Purpose Hal. Image © Qiang Zhao