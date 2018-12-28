World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. California Approves Rule Requiring Solar Panels on New Homes

California Approves Rule Requiring Solar Panels on New Homes

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
California Approves Rule Requiring Solar Panels on New Homes
Save this picture!
California Approves Rule Requiring Solar Panels on New Homes, via Creative Commons
via Creative Commons

The California Building Standards Commission has approved a new rule starting in 2020 that requires all new homes built in the state to include solar panels. As the first of its kind in the United States, the new rule includes an incentive for homeowners to add a high-capacity battery to their electrical system. The move hopes to help meet the state's goal of sharply reducing greenhouse gas emissions while drawing all electricity from renewable energy sources.

Save this picture!
via Creative Commons
via Creative Commons

Single-family homes and multi-family buildings up to three stories high must conform to the new solar power standard. The state predicts that mandatory solar panel installations can add nearly $10,000 in the upfront cost of a home — a cost officials say will balance out over time with lower electricity bills. The California Energy Commission first endorsed the solar panel rule in May as part of California’s Green Building Standards Code. This past week, the Building Standards Commission added the requirement with a unanimous vote.

Homeowners will have the option of buying the panels outright, leasing them or taking part in a power purchase agreement with the home builder.

News via NPR

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "California Approves Rule Requiring Solar Panels on New Homes" 28 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908571/california-approves-rule-requiring-solar-panels-on-new-homes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream