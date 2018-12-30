Laborde / PCA-STREAM

+ 28

Architects PCA-STREAM

Location 15 rue de Laborde, 75008 Paris – France

Lead Architects PCA-STREAM

Area 18879.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Manufacturers Loading...

Assistant to the Contracting Authority ARC

Contract Supervisor Artelia

Structure Kephren

Façades GOYER

Environment Green Affair

Plumbing/HVAC Barbanel

Acoustics A&C

Technical Inspection Qualiconsult

Economist Delporte

Health and Safety LM3C

Fire Safety CSD Faces

Landscaping Topager, Les Jardins de l’Orangerie

External Lighting LUMIERE STUDIO

Office Design ARCHIMAGE

General Contractor Eiffage

Locksmithing AGM

Air Conditioning LEFORT

Electrician FIBOR More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The creation of the new headquarters of Gide, the top French international business law firm, is one of the most important redevelopments in Paris in recent years. Situated on Place Saint-Augustin, the headquarters embody the “metabolic” reconstruction of Paris within itself, as well as the creation of new corporate spaces for fostering collective intelligence.

AN ARCHITECTURAL DIALOGUE BETWEEN TWO BUILDINGS, TWO ERAS AND TWO FUNCTIONS

The historic wing, which flanks the street, has seen its classical elegance and former grandeur as eighteenth-century buildings restored. This wing is now dedicated to welcoming the firm’s clients. On the courtyard side, stands a stunning office building, entirely rebuilt, with immense glazed surfaces supported by frames.

Between the two, acting as a link between heritage and modernity, there is a monumental pavilion designed as a place to exchange ideas and hold events.

HORIZONTALITY AND TRANSPARENCY AS CATALYSTS FOR COLLECTIVE INTELLIGENCE

Based on 15 years of research into the workplace topic, PCA-STREAM’s project is centered on the creation of a horizontal structure. The intention is to make a physical break from traditional vertical organizational structures.

This is achieved thanks to vast open-plan floors, fluid circulation systems, glass offices and common areas (café, library, terraces), all set out around a veritable village square… As a result, Gide’s 600 lawyers and other members of staff meet and interact more frequently, information circulates, and synergies are reinforced.

RECONNECTING WITH THE SKY AND NATURE

The new Gide headquarters boasts close to 4500m2 of outdoor areas, more than half of which is comprised of green spaces. This includes the garden, the planted terraces, the rooftop bar complete with its own kitchen garden intended for onsite consumption, and the external walkways on each floor. Thanks to modern tools and connectivity, these are mixed-use spaces for inspiration, exchange and even production. These spaces also provide comfort, biodiversity, heat insulation and environmental excellence.