Laborde / PCA-STREAM

  • 05:00 - 30 December, 2018
Laborde / PCA-STREAM
Laborde / PCA-STREAM, © © Jean-Philippe Mesguen
© © Jean-Philippe Mesguen

© © Jean-Philippe Mesguen

  • Architects

    PCA-STREAM

  • Location

    15 rue de Laborde, 75008 Paris – France

  • Lead Architects

    PCA-STREAM

  • Area

    18879.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Assistant to the Contracting Authority

    ARC

  • Contract Supervisor

    Artelia

  • Structure

    Kephren

  • Façades

    GOYER

  • Environment

    Green Affair

  • Plumbing/HVAC

    Barbanel

  • Acoustics

    A&C

  • Technical Inspection

    Qualiconsult

  • Economist

    Delporte

  • Health and Safety

    LM3C

  • Fire Safety

    CSD Faces

  • Landscaping

    Topager, Les Jardins de l’Orangerie

  • External Lighting

    LUMIERE STUDIO

  • Office Design

    ARCHIMAGE

  • General Contractor

    Eiffage

  • Locksmithing

    AGM

  • Air Conditioning

    LEFORT

  • Electrician

    FIBOR
© © Salem Mostefaoui
© © Salem Mostefaoui

Text description provided by the architects. The creation of the new headquarters of Gide, the top French international business law firm, is one of the most important redevelopments in Paris in recent years. Situated on Place Saint-Augustin, the headquarters embody the “metabolic” reconstruction of Paris within itself, as well as the creation of new corporate spaces for fostering collective intelligence.

© © Salem Mostefaoui
© © Salem Mostefaoui

AN ARCHITECTURAL DIALOGUE BETWEEN TWO BUILDINGS, TWO ERAS AND TWO FUNCTIONS
The historic wing, which flanks the street, has seen its classical elegance and former grandeur as eighteenth-century buildings restored. This wing is now dedicated to welcoming the firm’s clients. On the courtyard side, stands a stunning office building, entirely rebuilt, with immense glazed surfaces supported by frames.

© © Jean-Philippe Mesguen
© © Jean-Philippe Mesguen

Between the two, acting as a link between heritage and modernity, there is a monumental pavilion designed as a place to exchange ideas and hold events.

© © Jean-Philippe Mesguen
© © Jean-Philippe Mesguen

HORIZONTALITY AND TRANSPARENCY AS CATALYSTS FOR COLLECTIVE INTELLIGENCE
Based on 15 years of research into the workplace topic, PCA-STREAM’s project is centered on the creation of a horizontal structure. The intention is to make a physical break from traditional vertical organizational structures.

© © Salem Mostefaoui
© © Salem Mostefaoui

This is achieved thanks to vast open-plan floors, fluid circulation systems, glass offices and common areas (café, library, terraces), all set out around a veritable village square… As a result, Gide’s 600 lawyers and other members of staff meet and interact more frequently, information circulates, and synergies are reinforced.

Section
Section

RECONNECTING WITH THE SKY AND NATURE
The new Gide headquarters boasts close to 4500m2 of outdoor areas, more than half of which is comprised of green spaces. This includes the garden, the planted terraces, the rooftop bar complete with its own kitchen garden intended for onsite consumption, and the external walkways on each floor. Thanks to modern tools and connectivity, these are mixed-use spaces for inspiration, exchange and even production. These spaces also provide comfort, biodiversity, heat insulation and environmental excellence.

Cite: "Laborde / PCA-STREAM" 30 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908560/laborde-pca-stream/> ISSN 0719-8884

