  7. House in Monteporreiro / rodriguez + pintos

House in Monteporreiro / rodriguez + pintos, © Hector Santos Diez
  • Architects

    rodriguez + pintos

  • Location

    Pontevedra, Spain

  • Author Architects

    Jaime Rodríguez Abilleira, Santiago Pintos Pena

  • Collaborators

    Cristina Crespo Gallego

  • Area

    230.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2010

  • Photographs

    Hector Santos Diez
Text description provided by the architects. When looking for architectural pre-existences in Monteporreiro, we find out that the place did not have any previous “partial plans”.

General Plans
General Plans

Architecture, though, knows indeed about energetic optimization, sun exposure, position and views. It knows that structural tradition is a guarantee for proper functioning and durability, as well as structural criterion based in logic and proportioned means, versatility, purpose, etc.
That is also a reference for us.

Taking into account that normative limitations and impositions (urbanistic, structural …) are always conditioning elements for a project, in this case their importance is major since the area still has the urbanistic conditions related to an old “garden city” project, although the remaining elements from that project are only the name and some dimensional restraints that present a conflict with the current regulations.

Sections
Sections

Equally important have been the clients –a young, educated couple with a deep ecologic conscience, curiosity and interest about Architecture in general and our shared vision. Without their complicity, this project would not have been possible.

