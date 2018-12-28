World
  6. Breeze House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Breeze House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

  • 03:00 - 28 December, 2018
Breeze House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

© Diego Opazo

  • Interior Design

    Alfaro Hofmann

  • Collaborators

    María Masià, Estefanía Soriano, Pablo Camarasa, Sandra Insa, Santi Dueña, Ricardo Candela, David Sastre, Sevak Asatrián, Álvaro Olivares, Eduardo Sancho, Esther Sanchis, Vicente Picó, Ruben March, Jose Manuel Arnao, Rosa Juanes, Gemma Aparicio, Giuseppe Felici, Luiz Eduardo Lupatini, Silvia Bonet, Carmela Martí

  • Structure

    Josep Ramon Solé | Windmill

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Carlos Garcia

  • Builder

    Construcciones Hugo Pérez
    • More Specs Less Specs
Breeze House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, © Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Text description provided by the architects. After a life in the center of Europe, a couple returns to the Mediterranean. Among their mere desires is the power to enjoy a place where they spent the summer during their childhood.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

It reinterprets a villa of the last century that characterizes this coastal area on the beach of Castellon. The elements used in the neighboring architectures such as the latticework that constitute the fences, the porches are slightly shadow above the street level are updated in the proposal.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The house is configured with two volumes that are joined in a single floor. In this way the scale of the porch allows an adequate control of the sun intensity and the privacy is provided to the main room, maintaining the view of the garden. 

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The wet zones differentiate the day zone at night in this position is the staircase that allows you to climb a terrace where you can enjoy the summer evenings. A place from which you can see the sea you feel by the breeze.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

About this office
Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
