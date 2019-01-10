Mistral Iguatemi Wine Store / Studio Arthur Casas

+ 31

Architects Studio Arthur Casas

Locations Av. Brg. Faria Lima, 2232 - Jardim Paulistano, São Paulo - SP, 01489-900, Brazil

Architect in Charge Arthur de Mattos Casas

Area 100.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Filippo Bamberghi

Project Managers Gabriel Ranieri, Nara Telles

Collaborators Débora Cardoso, Raul Valadão

Constructor Tengi Engenharia More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Seven years after the inauguration of its first store, located in JK Iguatemi Mall and with Arthur Casas’ project, the distributor Mistral looked for Studio Arthur Casas team to sign its second address, now in Iguatemi Mall. Like the first, the new space should be inviting, innovative and surprising to provide customers with an enriching and enjoyable shopping experience.

Between stairs and accessed by to opposite entrances, the store allows customers to cross inside to reach parallel corridors of the mall. Taking advantage of this arrangement, Arthur Casas and team created a path whose carbonized solid wood sides have shelves from floor to ceiling to accommodate the labels horizontally.

Remembering the old wineries, the carbonized solid wood wall was developed exclusively for this space thru a delicate process in which it is heated to a temperature of 3000 degrees celsius to acquire a special materiality: the brownish tone and a curvilinear character.

The sides of the path contrast with the bright off-white floor and ceiling. Such composition is accentuated by the lighting design, which makes walls look detached from the floor and the ceiling. Inside, the “Mesa amorfa” (amorphous table), also designed by the architect, serves as support for attending and for the wine exhibition. There is also a touch screen television for guests to delve into the history and beverage properties.

Located at one of the entrances, and air-conditioned wine cellar holds the finest labels and, in the other entrance, a window displays scenographically bottles and accessories on drawers, lit from the bottom up. To complete the program, a wine bar offers tastings and appetizers. The space, in the mall corridor, works in an island protected by slats of carbonized wood, following the same visual identity of the interior of the store.