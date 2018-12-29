World
  7. Kunshan Financial Street Phase I Complex / FTA Group GmbH

Kunshan Financial Street Phase I Complex / FTA Group GmbH

  • 19:00 - 29 December, 2018
Kunshan Financial Street Phase I Complex / FTA Group GmbH
  • Partners

    Suzhou Planning and Design Institute Co., Ltd

  • Clients

    Kunshan Financial Industry Park Investment Development Co., Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Kunshan is adjacent to Shanghai and only 60 kilometers from the center of Shanghai. It is the closest satellite city to Shanghai.This vibrant city will play an important role in the integration of the Yangtze River Delta and the construction of the Shanghai metropolitan area.

Bird View. Image Courtesy of FTA Group GmbH
Bird View. Image Courtesy of FTA Group GmbH

The first phase of Kunshan Financial Street is located at the core of the new urban area in eastern Kunshan and is the most important gateway to Kunshan Financial Street.The project consists of 7 plots, of which 6 plots each have a high-rise bank office building, which is designed for the FTA.

The office buildings are symmetrically arranged. The clubhouse is located on the central axis between the office buildings. The main facade of the building faces the main street and the ecological river. The detailed glass curtain wall node highlights the financial temperament.The design of the central square maintains a good spatial scale relationship between the building and the city.The square combines a partially sunken courtyard with water and paving organization to form a rich environment, which constitutes a complete commercial interface and will help Financial Street become a new landmark in the new city of eastern Kunshan.

Section Diagram
Section Diagram

The landscape design of Financial Street emphasizes the design concept of “green building, people-oriented”.The project has a construction area of ​​260,000 square meters, and each high-rise building design meets the national three-star green logo.Sustainability strategies include optimal natural lighting and green landscapes: there is a sky garden on every two floors of the building, which provides a good resting place for office workers and also plays an ecological adjustment role for the building.

Master Plan
Master Plan

The single building is designed according to the environmental conditions, the open space and the reasonable organization of the landscape sight to ensure that each building can obtain a better view of the landscape.The whole building is east-west oriented, and the modern and simple architectural style is coordinated with the surrounding environment. At the same time, it conforms to the grid modulus, is easy to control and easy to construct.

The interior design of the lobby and public areas has been chosen in a modern style. For example, the color of the front hall is selected from logs, grey and white, which conveys the temperament of the financial industry. At the same time, the design takes into account the elements of moving lines and light, and the design is concise. The main, taking into account the practical and experience, presents an office environment with a certain cultural taste.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
