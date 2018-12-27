World's Largest Artifact to be Housed in New Norwegian Museum

Save this picture! Hurtigruten Museum. Image Courtesy of Peab AB

Nordic engineering firm Peab will create the new Hurtigruten museum for the MS Finnmark. The ship will be housed in the facility in Stokmarknes in the northern part of Norway. Peab secured the $14.6m contract for Vernebygg in collaboration with Oslo-based LINK Arkitektur. The MS Finnmark was built in 1956 and is described by the museum as the world’s biggest museum artifact.

In June 1999, Hurtigruten Museum in Stokmarknes began housing the old MS Finnmark ship. Peab now has been commissioned to accommodate this ship in the new 3,600m² glass and steel building. Peab region manager Gro Skaar Knutsen said: “This is a wonderful project for us. We spent a lot of time on our proposal and we’re really pleased that the developer chose us to do the job. We look forward to getting started.” Gro Skaar Knutsen added: “We will restore and build on the existing buildings when we house the ship so that the entire Hurtigruten Museum will be new and modern.”

Construction will begin in April 2019, with occupation slated for April 2020.

News via Construction Index