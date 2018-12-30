World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Black Pencils Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Transparent Townhome / Black Pencils Studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Transparent Townhome / Black Pencils Studio

  • 21:00 - 30 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Transparent Townhome / Black Pencils Studio
Save this picture!
Transparent Townhome / Black Pencils Studio, © Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

© Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio + 48

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation project is used to be an abandon 30 years-old townhouse where existing elements are run-down. Existing wall which were used to define previous house function are no longer match a new requirement of a small family’s single bedroom unit. Furthermore, collapsed roof and staircase led to a decision to remodel the existing element while keeping only existing structural framework.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Core requirement of the project is ‘light’. As owner preferred an existing narrow-and-deep, two- storey, townhouse to be refreshed, spacious and bright.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

A light-well is introduced in a middle segment of an existing structural grid, cut through a newly placed metal sheet roof. This volume has formed and internal courtyard and become a key element of the house which uses to define, separate and connect all functions of the house together. This courtyard also brings in natural light to permeate into interior space, throughout the building, transform the existing dimmed interior entirely.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

All rooms are connected through the light-well. Steel staircase links interior space vertically without too much burden on existing structure, also allows a design to be light-weighted with slim-line treatment. Enclosed rooms, such as storage, powder room, are placed beside perimeter walls. This promotes a connectivity of interior space throughout from front to back, lower to upper floor of the house seamlessly.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Hidden pocket doors and roller blind provides privacy to each room when needed and disappear to allows each rooms to be connected as one. Interior space is screened with layers of elements. Looking into the house through layers of fence, porous shrub and series of frames creates visual connection while maintain privacy to a private space.

Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

Subdivided from the existing structural grid, drawing building alignment to be constructed with modular material as all joint and framing elements are aligned, connected from floor, wall, ceiling , all trellis, structural elements to refined furniture module. A clean white interior with touch of wood element and neatly placed lines linked everything in one united space hug around the naturally lit internal courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Black Pencils Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Thailand
Cite: "Transparent Townhome / Black Pencils Studio" 30 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908490/transparent-townhome-black-pencils-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream