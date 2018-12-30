Transparent Townhome / Black Pencils Studio

+ 48

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation project is used to be an abandon 30 years-old townhouse where existing elements are run-down. Existing wall which were used to define previous house function are no longer match a new requirement of a small family’s single bedroom unit. Furthermore, collapsed roof and staircase led to a decision to remodel the existing element while keeping only existing structural framework.

Core requirement of the project is ‘light’. As owner preferred an existing narrow-and-deep, two- storey, townhouse to be refreshed, spacious and bright.

A light-well is introduced in a middle segment of an existing structural grid, cut through a newly placed metal sheet roof. This volume has formed and internal courtyard and become a key element of the house which uses to define, separate and connect all functions of the house together. This courtyard also brings in natural light to permeate into interior space, throughout the building, transform the existing dimmed interior entirely.

All rooms are connected through the light-well. Steel staircase links interior space vertically without too much burden on existing structure, also allows a design to be light-weighted with slim-line treatment. Enclosed rooms, such as storage, powder room, are placed beside perimeter walls. This promotes a connectivity of interior space throughout from front to back, lower to upper floor of the house seamlessly.

Hidden pocket doors and roller blind provides privacy to each room when needed and disappear to allows each rooms to be connected as one. Interior space is screened with layers of elements. Looking into the house through layers of fence, porous shrub and series of frames creates visual connection while maintain privacy to a private space.

Subdivided from the existing structural grid, drawing building alignment to be constructed with modular material as all joint and framing elements are aligned, connected from floor, wall, ceiling , all trellis, structural elements to refined furniture module. A clean white interior with touch of wood element and neatly placed lines linked everything in one united space hug around the naturally lit internal courtyard.