  7. Quinta da Baroneza House / Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos

Quinta da Baroneza House / Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos

  • 06:00 - 2 January, 2019
Quinta da Baroneza House / Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos
Quinta da Baroneza House / Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos, © Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

© Mariana Orsi

  • Architects

    Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos

  • Location

    Bragança Paulista, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    Gustavo Martinhão, Marcella Belluzzo

  • Landscape Design

    Marcelo Faisal

  • Structure

    Tetric Engenharia – Engenheiro Rodrigo Sgambatti

  • Area

    10710.1 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

Text description provided by the architects. The starting point of the project was to take advantage of the best visuals of the landscape and to impact as little as possible on the natural topography of the terrain. The front of the land is very extensive, 80 meters long, with a slight slope accompanying the street. The architectural solution was the creation of a monolithic volume landing on the ground, taking advantage of the slope to create the garage span and the volume of the lower deck, with the sauna and spa.

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

The project was designed in a contemporary style, organized by the integration of environments, straight lines, large volumes and purity of the chosen materials.

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

Access to the residence is by the route of a path in cobblestones with grass that passes through the social entrance and follows to the garage in the lower level. The guests can already access the living room through the main door made of freijó wood, which is protected by a pergola in metal structure and wooden lining. While locals, when they arrive for the weekend, they can park in the vehicle shelter and access the internal stairway that provides direct access to the intimate hallway.

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

The living and gourmet balcony is totally integrated, through large glass window frames, can be going to be built in the wall of the total holding. The idea was to provide living, balcony and pool, at the same level and completely connected, increasing the conviviality of the family and guests.

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

The intimate area is distributed along the entire glass corridor protected by the brises of aluminum slats. There are four identical suites, all facing the pool view, plus the master suite, which has its exclusive balcony, facing a beautiful view of the region's skyline. Still in the intimate area, there is a home theater and an intimate living room.

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

The kitchen is next to the living room, but closed, because the residents receive many guests and needed a large kitchen for the employees to work. But despite being separated from the living room, it has a large glass opening that leads to an enclosed garden that allows a pleasant entrance of light and ventilation, as well as a look for the small, cozy garden.

Lower floor plan
Lower floor plan
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The applied materials were designed to highlight the volumes of the architecture, besides providing an integration with nature. The volume of the lower floor is a block of wood stone that gives base to the upper volume lighter, in which predominate painting in texture in white color, glass, slatted concrete and shutters of aluminum in color corten.

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi

Cite: "Quinta da Baroneza House / Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos" [Residência Quinta da Baroneza / Belluzzo Martinhão Arquitetos] 02 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908447/quinta-da-baroneza-house-belluzzo-martinhao-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

