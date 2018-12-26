Snøhetta Designs New Danube River District for Budapest

Save this picture! Budapest South Gate Masterplan. Image Courtesy of Filippo Bolognese, Snøhetta

Snøhetta has won the competition to create a new neighborhood connected to the Danube River in Budapest. The brief asked for innovative proposals for 12,000 students along with educational, recreational and sports facilities. The South Gate masterplan for the 135-hectare site in the Hungarian capital focuses on urban relations and connects the new city quarter to the water to create a strong identity. Aspiring to create a lively, diverse and colorful new urban quarter, the project aims to create a lively waterfront for the people of Budapest.

The South Gate Peninsula site focuses on water as the main design element. The design features channels reaching far into the new district that connect to the Danube River. “It boldly accepts the challenge of developing a new neighborhood in Budapest that does not yet exist. It captures the opportunities of the area – offered by water, green belts and the characteristics of an island”, the jury stated.

Besides the new public urban spaces along the river front, the park landscape offers recreational areas and sports facilities. The fluvial landscape enhances the biodiversity of the city quarter and provides for water treatment. All parts of the urban fabric are given strong identities, relating to each other and resulting in a resilient, colorful and vibrant new district of Budapest – the South Gate Peninsula.

News via Snøhetta