Gelateria Gianluca Zaffari / SK Arquitetura

Constructor Proarqui Obras

Client Gelateria Gianluca Zaffari

Text description provided by the architects. Located inside the mall, the main purpose of the project was to become a functional, inviting and welcoming place. For this, was used hydraulic floor tile custom with the colors of the mark, which indicates the way to be traveled and rejoice the ambiance. The community table allows the sharing between people and maximum use of the space.

Anyone who strolls through the mall can see, from a distance, the ice cream cone marked on the bricks, focal point of the main entrance and that easily identifies the product offered. To convey the philosophy of the brand, the use of natural products in the manufacture of gelato, the same concept was used in the architecture, with the use of natural materials such as pine wood furniture, apparent bricks and the presence of green.

The project was the winner in 2018 of the Canoas ParkShopping best design contest, competing with more than 250 candidates. The criteria evaluated were: architectural proposal, functional aspects, lighting, suitability of the proposal to the product, detailing and specification of materials, visual communication, installation/furniture, execution/finishing.