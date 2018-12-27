World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Life Style Koubou
  6. 2018
  7. A Long House / Life Style Koubou

A Long House / Life Style Koubou

  • 20:00 - 27 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
A Long House / Life Style Koubou
Save this picture!
A Long House / Life Style Koubou, © Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

© Nao Takahashi © Nao Takahashi © Nao Takahashi © Nao Takahashi + 17

  • Architects

    Life Style Koubou

  • Location

    Minamisōma, Japan

  • Lead Architects

    Kotaro Anzai/Life style koubou

  • Area

    194.72 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Nao Takahashi
Save this picture!
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

Text description provided by the architects. The premises are located in Soma City, Fukushima. Minamisoma is known for “Soma Nomaoi” wild horse chase festival, one of the biggest festivals Fukushima has to offer—or perhaps best recognized as the “temporary evacuation designated zone”. After the Fukushima nuclear disaster, many moved out of the city and still keep themselves away from the city. There are great quantities of empty houses in the area. The owner and his wife who have separately asked us for a renovation also had no choice but to evacuate temporarily. After deregulation, they chose to go back to the city they had been living in for decades, and we were asked to renovate their cherished home.

Save this picture!
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

This 36-year-old, one-storied house originally had 7 rooms, each 15 ㎡ wide, extensive kitchen, and two bathrooms, and was too big for a married couple in their 70s. While contraction of the house seemed to be the best idea considering its management after inheritance, we decided to retain the strong tiled roof which survived the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and make full use of it.

Save this picture!
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

The owner has been taking over the area’s traditional events with dignity, taking the role of the captain in Soma Nomaoi wild horse chase festival for example, and he always had visitors coming and going. Sitting on the terrace, talking to visitors—this was their daily routine. The terrace is a perfect space for welcoming people; there is no stress or need for the visitors to take off their shoes and it allows them to come and go whenever they want.

Save this picture!
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

There is hardly any snow in Minamisoma and thus, small talk sessions with tea and tobacco by the terrace were an all-season, everyday thing. We wanted to preserve this usual but precious sight along with the tiled roof, and create the heart of the city for those coming back where people can get to know and support each other. Determined to build such a house, we decided to minimize the living space while keeping the roof structure as it is and renovate most of the remaining area into a terrace.

Save this picture!
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

At the time of the Soma Nomaoi wild horse chase festival, about 20 people take turns to gather around this house. We have built the main entrance for taking off and storing shoes but structured the house to allow visitors in from any side of the terrace so that they would not need to go through the entrance. We can imagine people of the area gathering around the terrace after the festival, making themselves at home, thanking each other and enjoying their time. We sincerely hope that such sight will last forevermore.

Save this picture!
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Life Style Koubou
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "A Long House / Life Style Koubou" 27 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908319/a-long-house-life-style-koubou/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream