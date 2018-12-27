World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

bAAn / Anonym

  27 December, 2018
bAAn / Anonym
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

© Chaovarith Poonphol

  • Architects

    Anonym

  • Location

    Bangkok, Thailand

  • Lead Architects

    Phongphat Ueasangkhomset, Parnduangjai Roojnawate

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

Text description provided by the architects. The new house for an extended family is located on the same property as the owner's old home. The two residences stand in a parallel orientation and are separated by a swimming pool, which exists as a part of the original residential program. This communal area also connects, and at the same time contributes, to the visual divide between the two residences.

© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

It lessens the congestion of the program and allows for the family members to see and interact with each other. Surrounded by the green of the trees and garden, the space embraces the succulence from all directions except for the west- facing a wall.

Section 1
Section 1
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol
Section 2
Section 2

The allocation of restrooms and storage rooms that help to filter the afternoon heat and intentional. Exposed concrete was brought in to reflect the owners/ taste and preference for sleekness and simplicity. Black aluminum panels wrap the exterior wall to maximize privacy while natural light and wind are still allowed to make their presence within the house.

© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

Cite: "bAAn / Anonym" 27 Dec 2018. ArchDaily.

