World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Andrea Cimini's Lighthouse Design Reinvents the Typology for the Age of GPS

Andrea Cimini's Lighthouse Design Reinvents the Typology for the Age of GPS

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Andrea Cimini's Lighthouse Design Reinvents the Typology for the Age of GPS
Save this picture!
Andrea Cimini's Lighthouse Design Reinvents the Typology for the Age of GPS, via Andrea Cimini
via Andrea Cimini

Andrea Jasci Cimini has designed a contemporary interpretation of a historic building typology, the lighthouse. The success in the design not only stems from its pleasing visual appearance, but also in the redefinition of an aging typology. The lighthouse, as a building typology, has slowly evolved into a cultural relic as new technologies render it redundant.

Once an essential water navigation tool, Cimini’s design successfully preserves the conceptual elements of the lighthouse building type, while divorcing the building-type from its function. While the function has become somewhat obsolete, the building has adopted a cultural significance as a destination rich in history.

Save this picture!
via Andrea Cimini
via Andrea Cimini

Like many building types that have followed the same trajectory in their evolutions, architects and designers must strategize new ways to design within the lighthouse typology, but also allow the building to take on new functions. The lighthouse’s historic significance and connection to nature have made it the ideal retreat or place of reflection.

Save this picture!
via Andrea Cimini
via Andrea Cimini

Cimini describes the lighthouse as a ‘nostalgic object,’ a term that recognizes the obsolete navigational functions of the structure but highlights feelings of cultural fondness and memory.

In nature, only the things that do not evolve are destined to become extinct. The design challenge was to understand if the lighthouse can be transformed to innovate its function and expand its possibilities of use.
-Andrea Cimini, Architect

Save this picture!
via Andrea Cimini
via Andrea Cimini

Cimini’s interpretation of the evolution of the lighthouse typology for this design was founded upon three main principles: energy, tourism, and communication. The resulting structure aims to provide an environmentally sustainable living environment that attracts tourists to interact with the lighthouse through its new function as a set of temporary residences. Above the rooms, Cimini has chosen to maintain the physical lantern embedded in the lighthouse, but also place a wind turbine at the apex of the structure to generate all the energy needed within.

News via: Andrea Jasci Cimini

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Lindsay Duddy
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Lindsay Duddy. "Andrea Cimini's Lighthouse Design Reinvents the Typology for the Age of GPS" 23 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908270/andrea-jasci-cimini-reimagines-the-lighthouse-for-the-new-age/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream