K.B. Hall / Christensen & Co. Architects

Reviving a cultural icon

In 2011 one of Denmark’s most iconic culture venues burnt to the ground. Since 1938, the K.B. Hall has been a driving force behind some of the most significant concerts and events in Copenhagen. Now the hall will be revived in a contemporary architectural interpretation based on three principles: the Gable, the Disk and the Arch.

The Gable is made of glass that open up the hall’s interior to create a connection between the life of the hall and the surrounding area. The Gable is part of a journey through the urban spaces of Copenhagen, where the hall’s visitors reach their destination upon entering the foyer. In the Disk, on the first floor, bars and lounges are placed around the concert hall under the Arch.

The Arch is the large unifying structure that recreates the K.B. hall’s iconic look. Inside, the balconies, balustrades, bars and fittings will all have historical references. The new flexible architecture, the acoustics and technical solutions all fulfil the requirements for a contemporary event venue.