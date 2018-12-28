World
K.B. Hall / Christensen & Co. Architects
K.B. Hall / Christensen & Co. Architects, © Niels Nygaard
© Niels Nygaard

© Niels Nygaard © Niels Nygaard © Niels Nygaard © Niels Nygaard + 20

  • Architects

    Christensen & Co. Architects

  • Location

    Frederiksberg, Denmark

  • Collaborators

    Marianne Levinsen Landscape, Rambøll engineer

  • Client

    K.B. – Kjøbenhavns Boldklub

  • Area

    9500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Niels Nygaard
© Niels Nygaard
© Niels Nygaard

Text description provided by the architects. Reviving a cultural icon
In 2011 one of Denmark’s most iconic culture venues burnt to the ground. Since 1938, the K.B. Hall has been a driving force behind some of the most significant concerts and events in Copenhagen. Now the hall will be revived in a contemporary architectural interpretation based on three principles: the Gable, the Disk and the Arch.

© Niels Nygaard
© Niels Nygaard

The Gable is made of glass that open up the hall’s interior to create a connection between the life of the hall and the surrounding area. The Gable is part of a journey through the urban spaces of Copenhagen, where the hall’s visitors reach their destination upon entering the foyer. In the Disk, on the first floor, bars and lounges are placed around the concert hall under the Arch.

Level 0
Level 0

The Arch is the large unifying structure that recreates the K.B. hall’s iconic look. Inside, the balconies, balustrades, bars and fittings will all have historical references. The new flexible architecture, the acoustics and technical solutions all fulfil the requirements for a contemporary event venue.

© Niels Nygaard
© Niels Nygaard

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
