World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. EM2N
  6. 2017
  7. Housing Greencity, Building Plot A1 / EM2N

Housing Greencity, Building Plot A1 / EM2N

  • 03:00 - 26 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Housing Greencity, Building Plot A1 / EM2N
Save this picture!
Housing Greencity, Building Plot A1 / EM2N, © Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

© Damian Poffet © Damian Poffet © Damian Poffet © Damian Poffet + 22

  • Architects

    EM2N

  • Location

    Allmendstrasse 147–157, CH-8041 Zurich, Switzerland

  • Partner

    Mathias Müller, Daniel Niggli

  • Associate

    Christof Zollinger (Project execution), Fabian Hörmann (competition)

  • Project Leaders

    Martin Broder, Ines Schmid, Martin Schriener

  • Project Team

    Onur Akin, Duarte Brito, Pascal Dechenaux, Oke Hauser, Fabian Kleine, Bernard Radi, Sabine Ricken, Hugo Torre, Jorrit Verduin, Caroline Vogel, Winfried Schneider

  • Area

    14950.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Damian Poffet

  • Construction an project management

    Losinger Marrazi AG, Zurich

  • Construction consulting / construction economics

    Losinger Marrazi AG, Zurich

  • Civil engineer

    Wismer + Partner AG, Rotkreuz

  • Planning heating / ventilation / sanitary

    Amstein + Walthert AG, Zurich

  • Building services

    Amstein + Walthert AG, Zurich

  • Electrical services planning

    Schmidiger + Rosasco AG, Zurich

  • Fire protection planner

    Wälchli Architekten Partner AG, Bern

  • Geologist / Geotechnics

    Dr. Heinrich Jäckli AG, Zurich

  • Specialist vibration

    FEAG Facility Engineering AG, Dietlikon

  • Traffic planning

    IBV Hüsler AG, Zurich

  • Landscape architecture (Surrounding area)

    Vogt Landschaftsarchitekten AG, Zurich

  • Landscape architecture (Roof terrace, courtyard)

    Balliana Schubert Landschaftsarchitekten AG, Zurich

  • Light concept (Surrounding area)

    Reflexion AG, Zurich

  • Signage (Surrounding area)

    Formpol AG, Zurich

  • Signage (Building)

    EM2N, Caroline Vogel, Zurich
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

Text description provided by the architects. The elongated plot A forms the start to the new urban district ‘Greencity’ and is strongly influenced by the neighbouring street and railway. We used this essentially ʻimpossible situationʼ as the impulse to develop a narrow, elongated building with an expressive character that can develop a sense of identity.

Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

The unique geometry of the site leads to mostly east-west facing apartments which are all connected by means of a ʻstreet in the airʼ to the communal room and the shared roof garden. The building is massively constructed using a wall and slab system. The motif of interwoven vertical and horizontal bands produces depth and a feeling of volume. In combination with windows of different sizes this leads to a facade composition that is richly varied, yet also calm.

Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet
Save this picture!
Cross Sections
Cross Sections
Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

The ground floor is used for commercial functions. It takes up the robust nature of the street and the railway line and is made as a concrete plinth. The passageways leading through the building and the entrances located in them are announced by metal framing. The communal space and the ‘street in the air’ can be read in the façade through their generously sized window openings.

Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet
Save this picture!
4th floor plan
4th floor plan
Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
EM2N
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Commercial Architecture Buildings Residential Switzerland
Cite: "Housing Greencity, Building Plot A1 / EM2N" 26 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908266/housing-greencity-building-plot-a1-em2n/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream