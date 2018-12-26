Housing Greencity, Building Plot A1 / EM2N

-
Architects
-
LocationAllmendstrasse 147–157, CH-8041 Zurich, Switzerland
-
PartnerMathias Müller, Daniel Niggli
-
AssociateChristof Zollinger (Project execution), Fabian Hörmann (competition)
-
Project LeadersMartin Broder, Ines Schmid, Martin Schriener
-
Project TeamOnur Akin, Duarte Brito, Pascal Dechenaux, Oke Hauser, Fabian Kleine, Bernard Radi, Sabine Ricken, Hugo Torre, Jorrit Verduin, Caroline Vogel, Winfried Schneider
-
Area14950.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Construction an project managementLosinger Marrazi AG, Zurich
-
Construction consulting / construction economicsLosinger Marrazi AG, Zurich
-
Civil engineerWismer + Partner AG, Rotkreuz
-
Planning heating / ventilation / sanitaryAmstein + Walthert AG, Zurich
-
Building servicesAmstein + Walthert AG, Zurich
-
Electrical services planningSchmidiger + Rosasco AG, Zurich
-
Fire protection plannerWälchli Architekten Partner AG, Bern
-
Geologist / GeotechnicsDr. Heinrich Jäckli AG, Zurich
-
Specialist vibrationFEAG Facility Engineering AG, Dietlikon
-
Traffic planningIBV Hüsler AG, Zurich
-
Landscape architecture (Surrounding area)Vogt Landschaftsarchitekten AG, Zurich
-
Landscape architecture (Roof terrace, courtyard)Balliana Schubert Landschaftsarchitekten AG, Zurich
-
Light concept (Surrounding area)Reflexion AG, Zurich
-
Signage (Surrounding area)Formpol AG, Zurich
-
Signage (Building)EM2N, Caroline Vogel, Zurich
Text description provided by the architects. The elongated plot A forms the start to the new urban district ‘Greencity’ and is strongly influenced by the neighbouring street and railway. We used this essentially ʻimpossible situationʼ as the impulse to develop a narrow, elongated building with an expressive character that can develop a sense of identity.
The unique geometry of the site leads to mostly east-west facing apartments which are all connected by means of a ʻstreet in the airʼ to the communal room and the shared roof garden. The building is massively constructed using a wall and slab system. The motif of interwoven vertical and horizontal bands produces depth and a feeling of volume. In combination with windows of different sizes this leads to a facade composition that is richly varied, yet also calm.
The ground floor is used for commercial functions. It takes up the robust nature of the street and the railway line and is made as a concrete plinth. The passageways leading through the building and the entrances located in them are announced by metal framing. The communal space and the ‘street in the air’ can be read in the façade through their generously sized window openings.