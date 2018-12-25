World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Coral Cities: The World's Most Liveable Cities Visualized

Coral Cities: The World's Most Liveable Cities Visualized

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Coral Cities: The World's Most Liveable Cities Visualized
Save this picture!
Coral Cities: The World's Most Liveable Cities Visualized, Coral Cities. Image Courtesy of Craig Taylor, ITO World
Coral Cities. Image Courtesy of Craig Taylor, ITO World

Craig Taylor, Data Visualization Design Manager at ITO World, has created a series of beautiful visualizations showing commutes in the world's most liveable cities. Using color in the form of growing coral, the project depicts city infrastructure through rendered street networks. The visualizations show how far you can travel by car in 30 minutes from a city center. Dubbed Coral Cities, the project has extended to include 40 major cities across the world.

In a series of animations, Taylor represents the major arteries in each city and how they’re shaped around water, mountains and other geographical features. According to Taylor, the colorful hues do not have any technical purpose, but were used purely for aesthetics. While the maps only show commute distances, not commute times or road congestion, they begin to tell a story of urban density, transportation and movement. 

Save this picture!
Coral Cities. Image Courtesy of Craig Taylor, ITO World
Coral Cities. Image Courtesy of Craig Taylor, ITO World

As Taylor said, "The varying patterns of urban forms are inherently dictated by their road network; a complex, seemingly organic connection of links moving people across their city. Like branches of coral they have a pattern and a function, I chose to expose this pattern and manipulate it to become something far more conceptual." Coral Cities took 6 months to complete, and Taylor plans to create a series of prints for sale on the project.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Coral Cities: The World's Most Liveable Cities Visualized" 25 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908260/coral-cities-the-worlds-most-liveable-cities-visualized/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream