Best Houses of 2018

With more than 4000 different projects published during the year, our editors want to close an exciting year for architecture with a selection in a typology near and dear to us all: houses.
From remote landscapes to urban infills; vernacular design to high-tech automation, this selection of 80 houses highlights 2018's most exciting moments for architectural design, material and construction innovation, challenging topography, and client desires - all in the home. See the best houses from around the world here.
House in Tarumi / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates
One Year Project / Life Style Koubou
Brick Cave / H&P Architects
Hopper House / AHL architects
The HUT / 23o5 studio
Long An House / Tropical Space
Jungalow House / Neogenesis+Studi0261
CloakedHouse / 3r Ernesto Pereira
Rode House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
House 1219 / HARQUITECTES
Manhwaricano / Rieuldorang Atelier
Renovation in Shizuoka / Shuhei Goto Architects
Layered House / STARSIS
House in Salento / Iosa Ghini Associati
Los Terrenos / Tatiana Bilbao
2 Houses in Chigny / dieterdietz.org
House in Formentera Island / Marià Castelló Martínez
Bridge House / LLAMA urban design
Calders House / narch
House NI / 1-1 Architect
Torquay Concrete House / Auhaus Architecture
Un Patio / P11 Arquitectos
Santa Teresa's House / Carla Juaçaba
House in Miyamoto / Tato Architects
Big Cabin | Little Cabin / Renée del Gaudio
Expandable House / Urban Rural Systems
The House Of Secret Gardens / Spasm Design
House H / dmvA Architecten
Italianate House / Renato D’Ettorre Architects
Hualle House / Ampuero Yutronic
Las Bóvedas / - = + x -
Residence in Colares / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos
House 711H / Bloco Arquitetos
House VG Renovation / ES-arch
Georgica Cove / Bates Masi Architects
House In Rua do Paraíso / fala atelier
Le Cabanon / Rick Joy Architects
Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata
Retina House / Arnau estudi d’arquitectura
Creek House / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter
Sapucaí-Mirim House / Paulo Bastos e Associados
Planar House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis
House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects
Bugatti House / A4estudio
Ghat House / Max Núñez
The Tree House / AS Arquitectura
Stilts House / Natura Futura Arquitectura
Mi Casa / Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo
4x6x6 House / dua studio
DS House / Studio Arthur Casas
Starter Home* No. 3 / OJT
House H / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos
House in Sátão / Jorge Mealha
Out-to-Out House / L.E.FT Architects
Casa de la Roca / Cadaval & Solà-Morales
Casa Bruma / Fernanda Canales
Puzzle House / Mabire Reich
Shangri-la Cabin / DRAA + Magdalena Besomi
House in Akashi / arbol
Gallery Home / Elding Oscarson
Nulla Vale House and Shed / MRTN Architects
Artery Residence / Hufft Projects
Gibbon Street / Cavill Architects
House in Guimarães / Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos
House TP / dmvA architects
Treow Brycg House / Omar Gandhi Architect
Peach House / Frederic Schnee
House of the Flying Beds / AL BORDE
Villa on the Lake / Mecanoo
2I4E House / P+0 Architecture + David Pedroza Castañeda
House for a Young Family / Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop
Villa in the Palms / Abraham John Architects
Cercal House / Atelier Data
Hofmann House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
Issa Megaron / PROARH
Roofless House / Craig Steely Architecture
Dream & Maze / Studio 10
Une maison pour surfer / Java Architecture
Kloof 119A / SAOTA
