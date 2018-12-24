New Video by Milkbox NY Showcases The Institute for Contemporary Art by Steven Holl Architects

Save this picture! Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU. Image © Iwan Baan

A new video by Milkbox NY showcases Steven Holl's Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University. The gateway building has become a major art destination for Richmond at one of the nation’s leading schools of art and design. Designed to serve as an art center for students and the local community, the ICA prompts interaction and discussion around contemporary issues. The new video shows how the project is a forum for the diverse community of Richmond to come together.

Located at the corner of two main Richmond thoroughfares, the ICA has become a prominent marker in this newly invigorated area, welcoming more than 7,000 visitors during its opening weekend and hosting 175 public programs in its first eight months. “This expressive structure will endure as a significant contribution to the lifeblood of Richmond and as a shining example of the power of creativity,” said Joseph Seipel, Dean Emeritus of the VCU School of the Arts.

Save this picture! Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU. Image © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU. Image © Iwan Baan

Following the success of its inaugural exhibition, Declarations, the ICA recently launched its annual commission series, Provocations, with a large-scale installation by artist Rashid Johnson that responds to the light-filled gallery space on the building’s top level and a program of musical performances related to the piece. The series’ title directly references SHA’s design intention for this expansive exhibition space, which the ICA has called “a provocation for artists to engage.”

Since its opening, the ICA has been recognized with numerous awards, including the 2018 Historic Richmond and Storefront for Community Design, Golden Hammer Awards in the Placemaking Category.