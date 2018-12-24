World
Luxembourg is set to become the world's first country to make all of its public transportation free. The newly re-elected prime minister Xavier Bettel and the coalition government have announced that they will lift all fares on trains, trams and buses next summer. Taking aim at long commutes and the country’s carbon footprint, the new move hopes to alleviate some of the worst traffic congestion in the world.

Landlocked by Belgium, Germany and France, Luxembourg has more than 400,000 commuters travelling in to work from neighboring countries. This year, Luxembourg started offering free transportation to everyone under the age of 20. Secondary school students have also been able to ride free shuttles between school and home. Luxembourg currently has the highest number of cars for its population in the European Union.

As The Guardian reports, a decision has yet to be taken on what to do about first and second-class compartments on trains. Commuters now pay €2 for up to two hours of travel, which covers almost all trips in the small country. The governing coalition said it planned to overhaul tax breaks for commuters, a benefit that has been available based on the distance traveled. Beginning in 2020, all tickets will be abolished to save on the collection of fares and the policing of ticket purchases.

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Luxembourg Becomes First Country to Make All Public Transit Free" 24 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908252/luxembourg-becomes-first-country-to-make-all-public-transit-free/> ISSN 0719-8884

