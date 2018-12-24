World
  • 06:00 - 24 December, 2018
R7 / Morris+Company, © Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

© Francesco Russo © Jack Hobhouse © Jack Hobhouse © Francesco Russo

© Francesco Russo
© Francesco Russo

Text description provided by the architects. R7 is an 11-story-high building in the fast-developing area of King's Cross. It’s a civic-minded, pink-enveloped office building, with a public lobby, cinema, restaurant and cocktail bar. With this rounded mix of uses, the architects have challenged the norm for offices and the ground floor experience is growing into a welcoming public foyer where one wants to spend time.

© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

The two sides of the building rise to different heights, determined by the levels of adjacent Central Saint Martin's university building. The attempt to break down this massing through a series of setbacks and recesses creates south-facing terraces or gardens on each level, which benefit from views across the city. This sequence and laudable provision of outdoor spaces provide a sculptural interest and character to the building, often rare in corporate office buildings.

© Francesco Russo
© Francesco Russo

The two distinct shades of satin pink to the metal finned facade aids to split the block into two, with one being grounded by an exposed concrete colonnade. Everything on this building feels bespoke and color matched to the ‘pink’ facade from the suspended lights in the colonnade to the paved flags on the terraces.

© Francesco Russo
© Francesco Russo

The sincerity in the ‘stripped back’ internal finishes with the exposed concrete structure is a delightful contrast to the crisp exterior, also offering flexibility and minimizing abortive costs for tenant fit-outs. The architect’s awareness to prioritize spend where it matters is evident in the design quality of the public spaces and amenities – money spent wisely. The building tackles the problem of evolving workspaces well, allowing flexible fit-outs particularly between floors with soft spots for connecting stairs and spaces.

© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse
Section
Section
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

