R7 / Morris+Company

Contractor Kier Construction

Executive Architect Weedon Architects

Structural Engineer AKTII

Environmental Engineer Grontmij

Cost Consultants Faithful & Gould

CDM Coordinator David Eagle

Fire Consultant The Fire Surgery

Acoustic Consultant Sandy Brown

Facade Consultant FMDC

Approved Building Control Inspector Camden Council

BREEAM Sweco (Formerly Grontmij)

Lifts Sweco (Formerly Grontmij)

Basement Enabling Arup

Workplace Strategy KKS

Access All Clear Design

Building Control Camden

Office Agents Savills / DTZ

Retail Agents Lunson Mitchenall

Security Tucknutt

Lighting 18 Degrees

Sunlight + Daylight Grontmij

Project Legal Hogan Lovells

Earthworks + Remediation Report Arup

Landscape Tom Stuart-Smith Ltd

Client Argent LLP

Text description provided by the architects. R7 is an 11-story-high building in the fast-developing area of King's Cross. It’s a civic-minded, pink-enveloped office building, with a public lobby, cinema, restaurant and cocktail bar. With this rounded mix of uses, the architects have challenged the norm for offices and the ground floor experience is growing into a welcoming public foyer where one wants to spend time.

The two sides of the building rise to different heights, determined by the levels of adjacent Central Saint Martin's university building. The attempt to break down this massing through a series of setbacks and recesses creates south-facing terraces or gardens on each level, which benefit from views across the city. This sequence and laudable provision of outdoor spaces provide a sculptural interest and character to the building, often rare in corporate office buildings.

The two distinct shades of satin pink to the metal finned facade aids to split the block into two, with one being grounded by an exposed concrete colonnade. Everything on this building feels bespoke and color matched to the ‘pink’ facade from the suspended lights in the colonnade to the paved flags on the terraces.

The sincerity in the ‘stripped back’ internal finishes with the exposed concrete structure is a delightful contrast to the crisp exterior, also offering flexibility and minimizing abortive costs for tenant fit-outs. The architect’s awareness to prioritize spend where it matters is evident in the design quality of the public spaces and amenities – money spent wisely. The building tackles the problem of evolving workspaces well, allowing flexible fit-outs particularly between floors with soft spots for connecting stairs and spaces.