The Top 10 New Skyscrapers of 2018

Save this picture! 1: Lotte World Tower / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates with Baum Architects. Image © Tim Griffith

Emporis has announced the results of its annual Emporis Skyscraper Award, recognizing the best new supertall buildings completed in the previous year. This year, the top prize was given to the Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea, designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates and Baum Architects. The tapered tower, South Korea’s tallest, also houses the world’s highest glass-bottomed observation deck, for architects who can handle the 1820-foot (555-meter) drop.

Since 2000, the award has recognized newly-completed skyscrapers according to aesthetic and functional design criteria. Below, we have rounded up the top ten towers recognized by Emporis, including schemes by Zaha Hadid Architects, UNStudio, and SOM, spanning the globe from Italy to China, the USA to Kenya. You can see the results in more detail from the official Emporis website here.

Location: Seoul, South Korea

Height: 1819ft (555m)

Save this picture! 2: Generali Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Hufton+Crow

Location: Milan, Italy

Height: 582 ft (177m)

Save this picture! 3: 150 North Riverside / Goettsch Partners, Inc. Image © Tom Rossiter

Location: Chicago, USA

Height: 752 ft (229m)

Location: Hangzhou, China

Height: 845 ft (257m)

5: The Ellipse / Arquitectonica with Haines Lundberg Waehler

Save this picture! 5: The Ellipse / Arquitectonica with Haines Lundberg Waehler. Image © Royce Douglas

Location: Jersey City, USA

Height: 444 ft (135m)

6: Azrieli Sharona / David Azrieli Group with Moshe Zur Architects and Town Planners Ltd.

Save this picture! 6: Azrieli Sharona / David Azrieli Group with Moshe Zur Architects and Town Planners Ltd.. Image © Erez Gitai

Location: Tel Aviv, Isreal

Height: 782 ft (238m)

Save this picture! 7: River Point / Pickard Chilton Architects, Inc.. Image © Tom Rossiter

Location: Chicago, USA

Height: 730 ft (222m)

Save this picture! 8: Ping An International Finance Center / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates with China Construction Design International. Image © Tim Griffith

Location: Shenzhen, China

Height: 1965 ft (599m)

Save this picture! 9: Arena Tower / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP. Image © Erez Gitai

Location: London, UK

Height: 489 ft (149m)

10: Britam Tower / GAPP Architects Western Cape with Triad Architects

Save this picture! 10: Britam Tower / GAPP Architects Western Cape with Triad Architects. Image © Samuel Ndegwa

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Height: 656 ft (200m)

News via: Emporis